Northport flag football falls to Hills in playoffs, looks to next year

By Steven Zaitz

In April 2023, the Northport flag football franchise began its existence somewhat inauspiciously at Half Hollow Hills East High School, dropping its first game ever, 33-6 to a Hills team that would eventually win the Suffolk County championship.

Fast forward to May of this year and the Lady Tigers lost again to the Thundercolts, by a similar score of 40-7 on the very same field — their season ending with a loud and ugly thud.

As the Lady Tigers now watch Hills, Whitman, Hauppauge and others fight it out for Suffolk supremacy for the second year in a row, it may seem to some that this team has been on a treadmill of futility for the past 13 months.

That’s not even close to the way the members of this team see it.

“The level of understanding and execution is night and day from one year ago,” said Northport head coach Pat Campbell. “We had 11 returning players from 2023 and we have some talented and committed athletes. I think the program is getting stronger.”

The numbers back Campbell up. Northport won nine games this year versus the team’s four in 2023.

After losing to top-ranked Walt Whitman on April 10 in this season’s third game, the Lady Tigers strung together seven consecutive wins and their offense averaged 34 points a game during that stretch. They won a postseason game for the first time in team history, a 19-14 win over Sachem East, before being rolled over by the powerful Hills team in the second round.

Quarterback Grace Gilmartin has established herself as one of the premiere signal callers on Long Island and she is only a sophomore. Gilmartin, who battled bouts of inconsistency as a freshman in 2023, led Suffolk County in total yardage with 3,055. She also had 34 total touchdowns, compared to only seven last year.

“Grace is as good as anyone,” said Campbell succinctly of his quarterback, who was named to the all-Suffolk County team. Gilmartin’s 2,108 passing yards was third in Suffolk and only 143 yards behind Half Hollow Hills fellow sophomore quarterback Samantha Heyman.

On this day, Heyman led the Thundercolts past Northport with 300 yards of total offense and four touchdown passes. She was in total control of her offense, as Hills marched down the field on their first drive that included a 40-yard bomb from Heyman to wide-receiver Rose Azmoudeh. Heyman closed the scoring late in the second half with a spinning, 25-yard touchdown run. In between, it was much of the same, as Hills used a dazzling display of gadget plays and exotic formations to snap off chunk plays from virtually start to finish. Hills recorded eight plays of 20 yards or more to advance to the county semi-final vs. Whitman.

Northport star linebacker, running back and punt returner Hazel Carlson was disappointed with the loss and her defense’s inconsistent ability to stop Heyman, but she loves her team and its direction.

“We are a group of girls with a common purpose,” said Carlson, who, along with Gilmartin and wide-receiver/defensive-back Sarah Power, was named to the all-county team. “We became a sisterhood, starting from last season and into this year. We cheer and respect each other, learn from our mistakes and we will take that into next year to get even better.”

Carlson, also a sophomore, was in the top 10 in both interceptions and flag pulls in the county and is one of the vocal leaders of the team. She also chipped in 900 yards of total offense.

“Hazel is the heart and soul of our team,” said Campbell. “She is driven to succeed, has tremendous pride, and competes for every play. She is the best defensive player I have seen.”

High praise from one of the most respected football voices on Long Island, but Carlson shares these flowers with her mates.

“The outcomes are not because of one player, but more so the bond and trust that we have for each other, that allows us to succeed.”

One of her successful teammates, Power, scored the lone Tiger touchdown against Hills and she is already excited for next season.

“I’m so grateful to be a part of this team from its inception,” said Power. “I am looking forward to helping grow the program with coach Campbell and coach Marinelli, who are so knowledgeable and great mentors.”

Power was fourth in the county with 830 yards receiving and she had 12 touchdowns. Fellow receiver Meghan Ronan was named as an all-division player. Pass rusher Caroline Bender and defensive back Kate Pitfick, who had seven interceptions, were also recognized as all-division stand-outs.

“We have a lot of enthusiasm coming up from the middle schools in Northport and I think we will attract more athletes going forward,” said Campbell. “The passion is high and my expectations for the girls are very high. I know that in the future, they will be prepared to meet those expectations.”