SBU Sports: Men’s lacrosse falls to Hofstra in regular season finale 11-9

The Stony Brook men’s lacrosse team fell to Hofstra, 11-9, on April 27 at LaValle Stadium. Nick Dupuis led the Seawolf offensive attack with a team-high five points.

The Seawolf defense held strong early, forcing two consecutive shot clock violations in the opening five minutes. Two minutes later, Hofstra broke through with two goals in 30 seconds to take a 2-0 lead with 8:58 remaining in the first. Both teams traded two goals apiece to end the opening quarter as the Pride took a 4-2 lead into the second.

Stony Brook opened the scoring in the second with a bang following a man-down goal from Christian Lowd to make it a 4-3 game. After some tough defense and clutch goalkeeping on both sides, Hofstra tallied back-to-back in the final minutes to take a 6-3 lead into the half.

The Seawolves cut the deficit to two again with a goal from CJ Harris to open the second half scoring. The Pride immediately answered with a goal less than two minutes later to take a 7-4 lead. Each team notched a goal to close the third, as Hofstra took an 8-5 lead into the fourth.

The Pride offense came out hot to open the fourth, scoring two of the quarter’s first three goals, giving them a 10-6 lead with 6:52 remaining. After an illegal body check from Hofstra, Stony Brook scored three straight man-up goals to make it a one-goal game with 2:36 remaining. The man-up offense was spearheaded by goals from Noah Armitage, Dylan Pallonetti, and the playmaking of Dupuis. Hofstra responded a little over a minute later with a goal as its defense held strong for the win.

“I’m disappointed for the seniors. It was such a large group of seniors that have been through a lot and have given us a lot,” head coach Anthony Gilardi said. “We’ve struggled all year, I think that’s been the reality. It’s kind of been the same story and we saw it again today.”