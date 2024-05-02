Softball secures series win over Elon on Senior Day 8-1

The Stony Brook University softball team beat Elon, 8-1, in the series finale on April 28 at University Field. The Seawolves honored its senior class of 10 student-athletes with a convincing win over the Phoenix to earn their fifth straight series win.

The Seawolves fell behind early, 1-0, in the second inning on a run-scoring single off of Mia Haynes. Stony Brook hit a pair of home runs in the home half of the second inning on the way to scoring four runs in the frame. Emily Reinstein opened the scoring with a two-run shot and later it was Alicia Orosco who blasted a two-run homer of her own to put Stony Brook ahead 4-1.

Saddled with a lead, Haynes began to cruise. On top of her excellence in the circle, Stony Brook’s defense put on a clinic behind her, turning two double plays to help keep Elon off the board for the remainder of the afternoon.

The Seawolves expanded their lead in the fourth inning with a pair of bases-loaded walks drawn by Corinne Badger and Julianna Sanzone. Leading 6-1, Stony Brook added two more in the fifth inning on productive outs by Orosco and Kyra McFarland. The score held for the rest of the game, as Stony Brook coasted to the 8-1 win on senior day.

“Pretty special ballgame to send our seniors off with a hard-earned win on senior day,” head coach Megan T. Bryant said. “I thought we played well in all three parts of the game and Mia was outstanding.”

Up next, the team hits the road to face North Carolina A&T in the final weekend of the regular season. The Seawolves and Aggies play a three-game set beginning on May 2 in Greensboro, North Carolina.