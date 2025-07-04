Emma Clark Library hosts annual food drive

An annual summer tradition, Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket will be collecting nonperishable food items from July 7 to August 17.

Food pantries often see bare shelves during the summer and need help with restocking items for those who are food insecure. Library teen & tween volunteers will be distributing the items to various local food pantries and nonprofit organizations throughout the community.

A donation table will be located in the Library lobby to the left of the Circulation Desk, and all are welcome to donate during Library hours. Some suggestions for food items include cereal, peanut butter, jelly, canned fruits and vegetables, rice, beans, tuna fish, juice, gum, snacks (pretzels, granola bars, trail mix, cookies), pasta, and pasta sauce.

If you have any questions about the Food Drive or would like to become a teen/tween volunteer, you may contact [email protected].