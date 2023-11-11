SBU Sports: Seawolves football drops road finale at Monmouth

Stony Brook football was unable to stop a stout Monmouth offensive attack, falling 56-17 at Kessler Stadium in New Jersey on Nov. 4.

Stony Brook was led by season-best 141 rushing yards along with a score from redshirt junior Roland Dempster on a career-high 22 carries, averaging 6.4 per carry. Classmate Jadon Turner added 50 yards on 10 carries and while redshirt junior Jayden Cook provided Stony Brook’s other rushing score.

In the air, redshirt freshman Jayce Freeman caught four passes for 50 yards while fellow redshirt freshman Anthony Johnson finished with three catches for 33 yards. In the passing game, graduate student Casey Case went 9-of-17 for 79 yards and an interception, while redshirt freshman Daron Bryden took over in the second half, finishing 4-for-8 for 43 yards.

On defense, redshirt junior Nick Chimienti recorded nine tackles with eight solo stops on the day. Redshirt junior De’Aundre Cruz added seven tackles from the linebacker position. Stony Brook also got a big day on the line from redshirt sophomore Anthony Williams, who finished with 2.0 sacks and five tackles overall.

For Monmouth, Jaden Shirden rushed for 174 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns. Marquez McCray finished 22-of-27 passing for 323 yards and four touchdowns, all to different receivers. Dymere Miller led the receiving corps with 11 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown.

“We’ve got a great group of kids who keep on rallying despite our inability to execute at times. They haven’t quit and I’m proud of them from that perspective. We’ve faced some adversity as a program with some key injuries, but the kids that have stepped in have really stepped in well,” said head coach Chuck Priore.

The team returns home for the season finale on Saturday, Nov. 11 in the Battle for the Golden Apple against Albany for a 1 p.m. kick off on FloFootball. Next week’s contest will be senior day, as Stony Brook will honor its graduating football student-athletes pregame. Stony Brook is 10-14 all-time against the Great Danes.