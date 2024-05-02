Times … and dates: May 2 to May 9, 2024

Thursday May 2

Crafts & Cocktails

​Have you ever wondered how exactly a ship gets into a bottle? Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor to uncork the secret behind this enduring folkcraft at its Crafts & Cocktails event from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Explore examples from the museum’s Kappel Ship in a Bottle Collection up close. Then, sip a Dark & Stormy cocktail as you create your very own ship model in a jar. For adults 21+. Fee is $30 per person, $20 members. To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org. 631-367-3418

Vanderbilt Lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its lecture series at the Charles and Helen Reichert Planetarium Theater with Save the Sound: A lecture on ecology and advocacy at 7 p.m. Conservationists Bill Lucey and Louise Harrison will give a presentation on protecting and improving the land, air, and water of the Long Island Sound region. Tickets are $10 per person at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

SCCC Spring Concert

The Music Department of Suffolk County Community College, 533 College Road, Selden presents a Spring Concert featuring orchestra, guitar ensemble, the Suffolk Singers and College Choir at the Shea Theatre, Islip Arts Building, at 7 p.m. Free and open to all. No tickets required. 631-451-4163

Friday May 3

Three Village Farmers Market

The Three Village Farmers & Artisans Market kicks off its 10th season today on the grounds of the Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket from 3 to 7 p.m. Featuring over 40 vendors, food trucks, live music and more. The museum will be open for free self-guided and docent-led tours. For more information, call 631-751-3730 or visit www.tvhs.org.gm

Flip Circus at Smith Haven Mall

Flip Circus returns to the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove today through May 14. Experience the magical moments under red and white big top with trapeze artists, acrobats, jugglers and more! Showtimes are Monday to Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets visit www.flipcircus.com.

SCCC Spring Concert

The Music Department of Suffolk County Community College, 533 College Road, Selden presents a Spring Concert featuring the Contemporary Music Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble and Symphonic Band at the Shea Theatre, Islip Arts Building, at 7 p.m. Free and open to all. No tickets required. 631-451-4163

Saturday April 4

Flip Circus at Smith Haven Mall

Tag and Bake Sale

Stony Brook Community Church, 216 Christian Ave., Stony Brook will hold a Tag and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop for homemade baked breads, cookies, cakes, plus household items, quilting supplies, garden items, electronics, furniture, books and much more. The historic church building and cemetery will be open for visitors during the sale. Rain date is May 5 from noon to 4 p.m. 631-751-0574

CHS Craft and Vendor Fair

Comsewogue High School, 565 North Bicycle Path, Port Jefferson Station will host its 3rd annual Community Resource Craft and Vendor Fair with over 75 vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Make yourself aware of what organizations have to offer you and get the assistance you need. Agencies can help with medical and dental care, housing support, mental health counseling, food support and more. Free admission. For more information, email [email protected].

Mother’s Day Workshop

Join the Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suites 6 & 9, St. James for a Mother’s Day Workshop with artist Ross Barbera from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Craft a watercolor paper cuff bracelet for your mother while creating memories that will last a lifetime. Cost is $125 and includes all materials. To register, visit theatelieratflowerfield.org or call 631-250-9009.

Saturdays at Six Concert

All Souls Church, 61 Main Street, Stony Brook continues its Saturdays at Six series with a free concert by the Voyager Reed Quintet at 6 p.m. The ensemble’s mission is inspired by the golden records aboard NASA’s Voyager spacecraft. Their performances represent the intersection of a wide variety of music, particularly that of living composers, jazz and popular music, contemporary classical music, and older works made new to the reed quintet medium through transcriptions and arrangements. 631-655-7798

Sunday May 5

Flip Circus at Smith Haven Mall

Sheep and Shawl Festival

Huntington Historical Society hosts its annual Sheep to Shawl Festival at the Kissam property, 434 Park Ave., Huntington from noon to 4 p.m. Visitors can also enjoy historic crafting demonstrations and activities, traditional music, the Huntington Militia, and more! In addition, the Kissam House Museum will be open for tours, and visitors will be able to peruse the Antiques & Collectibles Shop on the property. Free admission. 631-427-7045

Northport Art Walk

Northport Arts Coaltion presents its annual Art Walk from 1 to 5 p.m. Pick up a map at the welcome center, then enjoy a free walking tour of “galleries for a day” throughout Northport Village. Visit artists displaying and selling their work in the charming stores while musicians fill the village with melody. Rain date is May 19. www.northportarts.org.

Karen Bella in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook presents a concert by Karen Bella accompanied by Teddy Kumpels from 3 to 4 p.m. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase. 631-689-5888, www.limusichalloffame.org.

Northport Library Concert

Join Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport for an afternoon concert with The Retirement Village People at 2 p.m. featuring hilarious song parodies of your favorite rock, pop, and show tunes from the 60s and 70s, featuring Stevie GB, Joe Gelish, Anita Starlite, and Les Degen. Call 631-261-6930 to register.

Jazz Loft All Stars in Concert

St. John’s Episcopal Church, 12 Prospect St., Huntington will presents The Jazz Loft All- Stars in concert featuring Jazz Loft founder Tom Manuel on cornet; Mala Waldron on piano; Dan Pugach on drums; Mike Hall on bass, and Vanessa Trouble on vocals at 5 p.m. Tickets are $30. For more information call 631-427-1752.

Monday May 6

Flip Circus at Smith Haven Mall

Tea with a Spot of History

Three Village Historical Society continues its Tea with a Spot of History program with Well Worn: History of Aprons at the the Old Field Lighthouse Keeper’s Cottage, 207 Old Field Place, Old Field at 1 p.m. Over 600 vintage aprons will be presented by Diane Schwindt of Stirring Up History. Join them for a tea party with scones and a spot of history and enjoy the Lighthouse grounds following the program. Tickets are $20, $15 members. To register, visit www.tvhs.org. 631-751-3730

Movie Trivia Night

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a Movie Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Try to answer 50 questions based all around film, actors and actresses, awards, and everything else associated with the world of film. Challenge like-minded film fans in a battle of wits for cash and other prizes. You can form teams, so bring some friends and work together. Feel free to come alone and play solo as well! Hosted by Dan French. Tickets are $11 per person, $7 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Tuesday May 7

Flip Circus at Smith Haven Mall

Farmingdale State College Plant Sale

Farmingdale State College, 2350 Route 110, Farmingdale will hold its annual Plant Sale today through May 9 f rom 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Plant Sale will feature a wide selection of flowers, vegetables/herbs, perennials, houseplants, succulents, and tropical plants for the patio. Much of the plant material is grown on-campus by College staff and students, while the remainder is grown locally on Long Island. All proceeds from the Sale are used to support Horticulture students and the Robert F. Ench Teaching Gardens. Customers are encouraged to bring their own wagon for convenience.

Strictly Business Trade Show

Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach hosts a Strictly Business trade show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to network, promote and build businesses in Brookhaven and the surrounding areas. This free event is a joint initiative of the Greater Middle Country Chamber of Commerce, the Miller Business Resource Center and the Brookhaven Chambers of Commerce Coalition. Join over 75 vendors, discover local products and services, connect with potential customers and network with community organizations. This event is open to the public. For more information, visit www.strictlybusinesstradeshow.com.

Comedy Night at the Engeman

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its Special Events series with Comedy Night at 7 p.m. Come have some laughs, enjoy some cocktails and listen to some very funny comedians! Tickets are $45. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Wednesday May 8

Flip Circus at Smith Haven Mall

Farmingdale State College Plant Sale

SBU Plant Sale Fundraiser

Stony Brook Heights Rooftop Farm at Stony Brook Hospital, 101 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook will hold their annual plant sale outside the hospital cafeteria, Level 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop for non-GMO, organically grown vegetable seedlings including tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, cucumbers, basil, cilantro, parsley and more. $3 each or 2 for $5 (cash only). Questions? Email [email protected].

Cruise Night Car Show

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River hosts a Cruise Night Car Show every Wednesday through October from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic cars in the parking lot. 631-929-3500

Thursday May 9

Flip Circus at Smith Haven Mall

Farmingdale State College Plant Sale

Successfully Aging in Place

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station hosts a special program, Successfully Aging in Place, from 10 to 11 a.m. Get tips to proactively prepare to stay safe, healthy and happy in your own home into your golden years with Parker Jewish Institute. Open to all. Call 631-928-1212 or visit www.cplib.org to register.

Health & Wellness Fair

The Town of Brookhaven will host a Health and Wellness Fair at the Rose Caracappa Senior Center, 739 Route 25A, Mt. Sinai from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free balance screenings, blood pressure screenings, food and nutrition education, cholesterol and glucose screenings and more. Free. For more information, call 631-451-5312.

Lunch & Learn

Huntington Historical Society continues its Lunch & Learn series with a special screening and discussion of I Now Take Up My Pen at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington from noon to 2 p.m. Presented by the Port Jefferson Historical Society and the Huntington Historical Society with Laura Warren and Toby Kissam, this short film tells the heart wrenching tale of two brothers from Huntington William and Jesse Platt, who served in different NYS Regiments from Long Island. Admission is $45 per person, $35 members and includes a wrap, salad, chips, dessert, and a beverage. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Mother’s Day lecture

Join the Whaling Museum of Cold Spring Harbor for an online lecture titled Oh Baby! Motherhood at Sea at 7 p.m. ​Get ready for Mother’s Day with this “What to Expect When you’re Expecting” — maritime edition! Explore the undertold yet remarkable experiences of pregnancies, childbirth, and the early years of raising a child for the brave 19th century whaling wives who went to sea and comb through women’s diaries, letters, photos, advertisements, and ship logbooks to trace and illuminate what mothering truly entailed on the high seas. Adults only. Free, suggested donation of $10 gratefully accepted. To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Film

‘Priscilla’

Join Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station for a viewing of Priscilla starring Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi, and Dagmara Domińczyk on May 6 from 2 to 4 p.m. Open to all. Call 631-928-1212 to reserve your seat.

Long Island Jewish Film Festival

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington hosts the 2nd annual Long Island Jewish Film Festival from May 3 to 7. The festival will feature films that include innovative documentaries, riveting dramas, and rarely seen pieces of film history, all curated by David Schwartz, Curator at Large at the Museum of the Moving Image, who will also host and lead audience discussions after many of the festival’s screenings. Tickets range from $16 to $18. For the full schedule, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘A Disturbance in the Force’

Port Jefferson Documentary Series Spring line-up continues with a screening of A Disturbance in the Force at John F. Kennedy MIddle School, 200 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station on May 6 at 7 p.m. A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away…In 1978 George Lucas was talked into cashing in on the Star Wars craze by producing a holiday variety TV special. What could possibly go wrong? Answer: Everything. Followed by a Q&A with guest speaker Director Jeremy Coon. Tickets are $10 in advance at www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com or at the door (cash only).

Theater

‘Antigone’

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport kicks off the 35th annual Shakespeare in the Courtyard Festival with Antigone by Sophocles from May 3 to 26. One of the finest examples of Greek Tragedy, Antigone follows the events of the Oedipus legend, wherein the title character displays great strength as she disobeys King Creon in an attempt to bury her brother in consecrated ground. Presented by the Carriage House Players, the show will take place in the mansion’s Spanish Revival Courtyard on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Jersey Boys’

Extended! John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport presents Jersey Boys, the story of Franki Valli & The Four Seasons, from March 14 to June 16. They were just 4 guys from Jersey until they sang their very first note–a sound the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage was a different story–a story that has made them a sensation all over again. Winner of the 2006 Tony© Award for “Best Musical,” Jersey Boys features the top ten hits “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “December, 1963 (Oh What A Night).” To order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Murder on the Orient Express’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its Mainstage season with Murder on the Orient Express, a thrilling mystery about the most infamous case of one of fiction’s most famous detectives, from April 6 to May 4. Murder and mayhem await renowned investigator Hercule Poirot as he boards a train filled with treachery and intrigue. Featuring a shadowy American, a train full of suspects, a notebook’s worth of alibis, and a singular Belgian sleuth whose mustache twitches at murder, all aboard the Orient Express! Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students, $25 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘(mostly) TRUE THINGS’

The Performing Arts Studio, 224 E. Main St, Port Jefferson hosts a performance of (mostly) TRUE THINGS, a game wrapped in a storytelling show that features stories related to the themes in Star Wars on May 4 at 7 p.m. The star-studded case includes Lydia Franco-Hodges, Mindy Pfeiffer and Adam Grundfest. Tickets are $20 online at www.eventbrite.com or $25 at the door (cash only).

‘The Producers’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Mel Brooks’ The Producers from May 18 to June 22. With something to offend everyone, the hilarious show-biz hit follows the antics of a pair of scheming Broadway producers with a plan to put on the biggest flop of all time. Featuring “If You’ve Got It, Flaunt It,” That Face,” “Keep It Gay,” and the outrageous “Springtime for Hitler,” The Producers is a side-splitting musical bliss. Please Note: Contains adult humor and situations. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students, $25 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Class Reunions

•Port Jefferson High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected]

