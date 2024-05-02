Farmingdale State College holds annual plant sale May 7 to 9

1 of 4

Celebration of Spring at Long Island’s Original Agricultural College

Calling all gardeners! Farmingdale State College (FSC) will hold its annual Plant Sale from Tuesday, May 7 to Thursday, May 9, 2024 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (daily) at the Farmingdale State College campus, located at 2350 NY-110, Farmingdale, NY 11735.

The Plant Sale will feature a wide selection of flowers, vegetables/herbs, perennials, houseplants, succulents, and tropical plants for the patio. Much of the plant material is grown on-campus by College staff and students, while the remainder is grown locally on Long Island.

The Plant Sale at Farmingdale State College is managed by the Department of Urban Horticulture and Design, a legacy program with a storied past dating back more than 100 years, when the institution opened its doors as an agricultural school.

“Over the years, the Department of Urban Horticulture & Design has developed a strong partnership with the local horticulture industry, since many local professionals complete their training at Farmingdale,” said Dr. Jonathan M. Lehrer, Chairman of the Horticulture Department.

Horticulture students learn their skills in the department’s classrooms, studios, labs, and greenhouses. Perhaps most important is the “living” classroom, the renowned Robert F. Ench Teaching Gardens. Beyond its iron gates rest 5+ acres of theme gardens that are carefully designed, planted, maintained, and treasured by students as an integral component of their training, during the semester and as part of the Summer Garden Intern Program.

The Gardens are also a source of inspiration and education for the campus and Long Island community. They are open to the public daily during the growing season.

All proceeds from the Sale are used to support Horticulture students and the Robert F. Ench Teaching Gardens. Customers are encouraged to bring their own wagon for convenience.

About Farmingdale State College

Farmingdale State College offers 46-degree programs focused on emerging, high-demand, and relevant careers to help prepare the next generation of leaders in technology, engineering, business, healthcare, science and the arts. With nearly 10,000 students, FSC is SUNY’s largest college of applied science and technology. More than half of our graduating seniors leave debt-free and 82% are employed six months after graduation or enrolled in graduate school. FSC is home to Broad Hollow Bioscience Park, which supports the development of biotech start-up companies and partners with surrounding businesses and research institutions along the Route 110 Business Corridor. Our engaging student experience, highly inclusive campus and sustained commitment to accessibility, affordability, and student support, helps make FSC one of the best values in higher education.