Letters to the Editor: June 27, 2024

Putting the record straight

In response to Drew Biondo’s “A letter correction” in last week’s Letters to the Editor, I wholeheartedly stand by my declaration that “all elected trustees attended and sat at the dais,” regarding the town hall meeting about the East Beach bluff.

For the record, Drew Biondo was not elected. He was appointed. So yes, all elected trustees attended and sat at the dais.

Kathianne Snaden

Former Port Jeff Deputy Mayor

Port Jefferson

Prom season is upon us

Prom season is upon us and there is probably no greater community tradition than the Port Jefferson Senior Prom. Since 1958, the senior prom has been a highly anticipated community event in our village. Valued partnerships with the school district, Village Hall, code enforcement and local businesses allow the Prom Committee to create a one-of-kind event not only for the senior class, but for the entire community.

We’ve been fortunate to have the extraordinary commitment of parents and community volunteers — some of whom have been volunteering with the prom for decades — to support us all along the way. Now, after a busy year of fundraising, creating, painting and constructing, we ae ready to build the prom!

We begin Prom Build on Thursday, June 27, at 9 a.m. and will continue through Prom Night on Monday, July 1. We encourage community members to come lend a hand and take part in the transformation of the high school gym into an awe-inspiring venue, complete with custom designed vignettes, props and theatrical lighting. On July 1, we proudly show our creation to the public from 4-6 p.m., with the Drive-Up Procession and Red Carpet entrance following afterward.

If you have never experienced the excitement of the Prom Build, we invite you to join in the amazing transformation of the high school. If you have volunteered at the prom before, we hope to see you and your friends again this year. The senior prom truly embodies the spirit of volunteerism and community, with volunteers of all ages and backgrounds working together to carry on the beloved tradition that is the Port Jefferson Senior Prom.

Paul Braile

President, Port Jefferson

Senior Prom

May day

Russian nuclear missiles from Cuba have targeted the very heart and soul of America and shall be more destructive than Pearl Harbor.

“Lord, what fools these mortals be” (Shakespeare). God bless America

Leonard Henderson

Port Jefferson