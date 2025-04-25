Centereach baseball delivers the win over Deer Park

Centereach baseball delivers the win over Deer Park

by -
0 149
Donovan Gilmartin drives home the winning run for the Cougars. Photo by Bill Landon
1 of 14
Donovan Gilmartin drives home the winning run for the Cougars. Photo by Bill Landon
Donovan Gilmartin drives home the winning run for the Cougars. Photo by Bill Landon
Time called. Photo by Bill Landon
Nick Scraper attempts a pick off a second base for Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Nick Scraper with a base hit for Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach catcher Kamryn Garcia works the count behind the plate. Photo by Bill Landon
Michael Buonagura attempts a pick off first base for the Cougars. Photo by Bill Landon
Winning pitcher Ryan Maida delivers for Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach short stop Anthony Gagliardi makes the play. Photo by Bill Landon
Tristan Robles lays down the bunt for Centereach. Photo by Bill Landon
Nick Scraper throws the runner out at first. Photo by Bill Landon
Michael Buonagura safely on at first base for the Cougars. Photo by Bill Landon
Centereach short stop Anthony Gagliardi throws the runner out at first. Photo by Bill Landon
Cougars Win! Photo by Bill Landon

By Bill Landon

The Centereach varsity baseball team has struggled to gain traction since opening day, searching for that elusive first win.

Deer Park struck first with a solo shot over the right field fence in the top of the third to take a 1-0 lead. Centereach short stop Anthony Gagliardi made it a new game in the bottom of the sixth when he drove home Nick Scraper to tie the game 1-1

Donovan Gilmartin’s bat delivered redemption for the Cougars in the bottom of the   seventh inning when he drove in the winning run to put a “W” in the win column defeating the visiting Falcons 2-1.

Centereach pitcher Ryan Maida tossed a complete game for his first varsity win, allowing one earned run in the league IV matchup Monday, April 21.

— Photos by Bill Landon 

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 463

0 251

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply