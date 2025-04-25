Centereach baseball delivers the win over Deer Park
By Bill Landon
The Centereach varsity baseball team has struggled to gain traction since opening day, searching for that elusive first win.
Deer Park struck first with a solo shot over the right field fence in the top of the third to take a 1-0 lead. Centereach short stop Anthony Gagliardi made it a new game in the bottom of the sixth when he drove home Nick Scraper to tie the game 1-1
Donovan Gilmartin’s bat delivered redemption for the Cougars in the bottom of the seventh inning when he drove in the winning run to put a “W” in the win column defeating the visiting Falcons 2-1.
Centereach pitcher Ryan Maida tossed a complete game for his first varsity win, allowing one earned run in the league IV matchup Monday, April 21.
— Photos by Bill Landon