Centereach baseball delivers the win over Deer Park

1 of 14

By Bill Landon

The Centereach varsity baseball team has struggled to gain traction since opening day, searching for that elusive first win.

Deer Park struck first with a solo shot over the right field fence in the top of the third to take a 1-0 lead. Centereach short stop Anthony Gagliardi made it a new game in the bottom of the sixth when he drove home Nick Scraper to tie the game 1-1

Donovan Gilmartin’s bat delivered redemption for the Cougars in the bottom of the seventh inning when he drove in the winning run to put a “W” in the win column defeating the visiting Falcons 2-1.

Centereach pitcher Ryan Maida tossed a complete game for his first varsity win, allowing one earned run in the league IV matchup Monday, April 21.

— Photos by Bill Landon