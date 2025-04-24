Kids Korner: April 24, 2025

PROGRAMS

Books in the Barn

Children ages 3 to 5 with a parent/giver are invited to Books in the Barn, a free storytime event about farms, barns and animals at the Smithtown Historical Society’s Franklin O. Arthur Farm, 245 East Main St., Smithtown on April 25 from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. To register, call the Smithtown Library at 631-360-2480, ext. 213.

Spring Festival at the Hatchery

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor presents a Spring Festival fundraiser on April 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with kid’s fishing, food, music, games, environmental exhibitors and live animal encounters. Rain date is May 3. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. 516-692-6768

Model Train Show

Drop by the Smithtown Historical Society’s Frank Brush Barn, 211 East Main St., Smithtown on April 26 for a Model Train Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring an HO Scale operating layout from Long Island HOTracks. Proceeds go to the Smithtown Historical Society’s maintenance of farm buildings and animal care. Tickets are $5 adults. $3 kids ages 3 to 12 at the door. 631-265-6768

Fink’s Touch-A-Tractor event

Join Fink’s Country Farm, 6242 Middle Country Road, Wading River for a Touch-A-Truck event on April 26 and April 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come see and learn about the equipment that grows your food. Enjoy a jump pillow, chicken show, play area, barnyard and more. $11 per person ages 3 and up. 631-886-2272

Cuddle and Care

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, Setauket presents a kids workshop, Cuddle and Care, on April 26 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Children will be introduced to the farm’s newest baby animals and learn what they eat, how they grow, and how to take care of them. There will also be a farm tour, crafts, and a tractor ride! For ages 3 to 10. $40 per child. To register, call 631-689-8172 or visit www.bennersfarm.com.

Storytime Under the Stars

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its Storytime Under the Stars series on April 27 at 6 p.m. Your favorite bedtime storybooks come to life in the planetarium theater! Children ages 2 and older are invited to wear their most comfy pajamas and bring their favorite stuffed animal. Tickets are $8 for guests, $6 for members at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Rocket Thru the Solar System

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a Tiny Tots program, Rocket Thru the Solar System, on May 1 at 10:30 p.m. Children ages 3 to 5 with a parent/caregiver will enjoy short walks, stories, dances, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. Register at ww.eventbrite.com.

FILM

‘The Neverending Story’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids series with a screening of The Neverending Story on April 27 at noon. When Bastian reads a book called “The Neverending Story” about Fantasia, a fantasy land threatened by “The Nothing,” a darkness that destroys everything it touches, he begins to wonder if Fantasia is real and needs him to survive. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 kids. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

THEATER

‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical from March 22 to April 27. Read the books? Watched the movies? Now experience the musical! Middle school, ugh. It’s the worst. But Greg is determined not to be at the bottom of the popularity chart. He’ll leave that to his weird neighbor, Fregley. Or maybe Greg’s best friend, Rowley Jefferson. But it’s not going to be Greg…no way. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

A Royal Princess Party

Tickets are now on sale for A Royal Princess Party: A Villainous Tale of Magic! at the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 East Main St., Smithtown from April 12 to May 4. Just in time for Spring Break, the princesses return to the Royal Kingdom of Smithtown. Special surprises and magical touches make this show a royal treat! Tickets are $17.50 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘The Adventures of Peter Rabbit’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson celebrates Spring Break with the return of The Adventures of Peter Rabbit from April 16 to May 10 with a sensory friendly performance on April 27 at 11 a.m. With the help of his sisters—Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cotton-Tail—and his cousin, Benjamin Bunny, Peter Rabbit learns the power of sharing and caring in this adorable musical. All seats are $12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.