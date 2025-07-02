Kids Korner: July 3 to 10, 2025

PROGRAMS

Summer at the Hatchery

On July 3, Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor will host Animal Encounters at 11 a.m. and a Longnose Gar Feeding Demo at 1 p.m. Included with admission of $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. 516-692-6768

First Steps Into Nature

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents First Steps Into Nature for children ages 2 to 4 on July 4, July 11, July 18 and July 25 at 9:30 a.m. Little ones will learn about nature through hands on interaction, music, crafts, stories, play and more. $20 per child per class. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington hosts a Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on July 7 at 10:30 a.m. Free. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4. 631-482-5008

Artifacts in Our Backyard

Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket kicks off its summer program series with Artifacts in Our Own Backyard with Michael Rosengard on July 8 at 11 a.m. Meet at Hap’s Barn. Bring a blanket or chair. Free. No registration required. 631-771-1010

Meet the Farm Animals

Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket invites children in Pre-K to Grade 5 for a special program, Meet the Farm Animals, on July 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Join representatives from Suffolk County Farm on the Library lawn for hands-on interaction with animals found on a farm. No registration required. Open to all. Questions? Email [email protected]

Drop-In Art Workshop

Children ages five through ten are invited to the Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington on July 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to create fun works of art in a variety of materials inspired by artwork in the Museum. Programs will be held both in the Museum and in Heckscher Park, weather-permitting. Fee is $10 per child, adults free. No advance registration required. 631-380-3230

Happy Birthday Bubbles!

Sunken Meadow State Park, 1 Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a Tiny Tots program, Happy Birthday Bubbles!, on July 10 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 3 to 5 with a parent/caregiver will enjoy short walks, story time, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per child. Register at www.eventbrite.com.

Fantastical Beasts & Where To Find Them

Fire-breathing beasts! Galloping unicorns! Did you know that many mythic creatures featured in the Harry Potter world started their stories in the sea? Discover the myths and legends surrounding these fantastical creatures at a drop-in program, Fantastical Beasts & Where to Find Them, at the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor on July 10 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Create your own dragon egg ​with gilded sea shells to take home. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Admission fee + $12 participants. No registration required. 631-367-3418

FILM

‘The Bad Guys’

As part of its Cinema for Kids series, the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will screen The Bad Guys on July 6 at noon. Never have there been five friends as infamous as The Bad Guys—Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula. After years of countless heists and being the world’s most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught. Mr. Wolf brokers a deal to keep them out of prison and the Bad Guys set out to fool the world into believing they’ve gone good. Rated PG. Tickets are $13 adults, $5 kids. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Moana 2’

The 8th annual Farmingville Flicks outdoor movie series kicks off at Local Church, 1070 Portion Road, Farmingville with a screening of Moana 2 on July 7 at 8:30 p.m., courtesy of the Farmingville Hills Chamber of Commerce and Sachem Public Library. Free. 631-317-1738

‘Dog Man’

New venue! Town of Huntington presents four drive-in movies this summer at Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington on Mondays at dusk starting with Dog Man on July 7, Despicable Me 4 on July 21, Wicked on August 14, and A Minecraft Movie on August 18. Free. 631-351-3000

THEATER

‘The Fantasmix’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its children’s theater with The Fantasmix: A Superhero Journey Begins! from July 11 to July 26 with a sensory friendly performance on July 13 at 11 a.m. Come help the world’s newest superheroes Lightning and Bolt as they embark on an epic journey to save our planet and all its water! The electrifying brother-and-sister duo discover that together, they have what it takes to save the world. We all know water and electricity don’t mix … but they sure make a terrific show! Tickets are $15. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘The Little Mermaid Jr’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown presents Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. from July 12 to Aug. 17. In a magical underwater kingdom, the beautiful young mermaid, Ariel, longs to leave her ocean home behind and live in the world above. But first, she’ll have to defy her father, King Triton, make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, and convince the handsome Prince Eric that she’s the girl whose enchanting voice he’s been seeking. Tickets are $26.50. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Madagascar: A Musical Adventure’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Madagascar: A Musical Adventure from July 19 to Aug. 24. Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto your stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Follow all of your favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar. Tickets are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com

