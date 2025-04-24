Times … and dates: April 24 to May 1, 2025

Thursday April 24

Winds & Whales lecture

Join the Whaling Museum in Cold Spring Harbor for an online lecture, Winds & Whales, at 6 p.m. Rhianna Bozzi from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will speak about recent progress in offshore wind and to sort out fact from fiction when it comes to the effects this development has on local whale populations. Free. $10 donation appreciated. To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Native American Drumming

All Souls Church Rectory, 5 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook hosts an evening of Native American Drumming Meditation from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Free. 631-655-7798

Vanderbilt Book Talk

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its lecture series with Dr. John T. Tanacredi, Ph.D., Professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences and Former Director of CERCOM (Center for Environmental Research and Coastal Oceans Monitoring), at Molloy University, who will give a talk on his latest book, The Redesigned Earth: A Brief Review of Ecology for Engineers, as if the Earth Really Mattered, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. To RSVP, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Next Chapter book signing

Join The Next Chapter Bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington welcomes former New York Mets and author Art Shamsky from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Shamsky will be speaking and signing copies of his book, Mets Stories I Only Tell My Friends. Free admission. www.thenextchapterli.com

Walt Whitman Birthplace lecture

Walt Whitman Birthplace, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station presents a lecture titled How Leaves of Grass Influenced Modern Day Self-Healing at 7 p.m. Museum curator Margaret Guardi and Curator Assistant Derry Schafer will discuss how Whitman’s fan and close friend Dr. Richard Maurice Bucke and his magnum opus Cosmic Consciousness. Tickets are $10. To register, visit www.waltwhitman.org.

An Evening of Comedy

The Comedy Club returns to Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson at 8 p.m. with another outrageous night of live stand-up featuring Paul Anthony, John Larocchia and Joe DeVito. Come early and enjoy a beverage from Griswold’s Bar. Tickets are $40. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Friday April 25

Community Blood Drive

Brookhaven Town Hall 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville will hold a blood drive in the Second Floor auditorium from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments preferred but walk-ins welcome. 631-451-6647.

Earthstock Festival at SBU

The signature Earthstock Festival returns to Stony Brook University’s West campus, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with vendors, live music, a duck race, lots of activities and performances. Free and open to all. Visit www.stonybrook.edu/earthstock for more info.

Arbor Day Tree Giveaway

In celebration of Arbor Day, the Town of Brookhaven will hold its annual tree seedling, mulch and compost give away in the South Parking Lot of Brookhaven Town Hall, located at 1 Independence Hill in Farmingville from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The tree seedlings available for pick-up are Red Pine; American Hazelnut; Bear Oak; Hybrid Poplar; Wetland Rose; Bristly Locust; Sand Cherry and Prairie Willow. Free mulch and compost will also be available in bulk — residents must bring shovels and containers to load it into their vehicles. All items will be available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last. For more info, call 631-451-TOWN.

Vaudeville in St. James

Join Celebrate St. James, 176 Second St., St. James for a presentation by Christina Hurtado-Pierson titled Vaudeville in St. James at 7 p.m. Through stories, archival materials and historical insight, learn the role of St. James in the story of vaudeville’s rise and legacy. Refreshments will be served, Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. Call 631-984-0201 to purchase.

Hawaiian Heritage Night

The Leo P. Ostebo Kings Park Heritage Museum, RJO School, 101 Church St., Kings Park presents a Hawaiian/Polynesian Heritage Night at 7 p.m. Join them for a magical night of music and dancing. The museum will be open at 6 p.m. to browse the collection. Free. kpheritagemuseum.net

Friday Night Face Off

Long Island’s longest running Improv Comedy Show, Friday Night Face Off, returns to Theatre Three’s Second Stage, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight at 10:30 p.m. Using audience suggestions, FNFO pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Recommended for ages 16 and up, due to adult content. Tickets are $15 at the door, cash only. 631-928-9100

Saturday April 26

Spring Craft & Vendor Fair

Time to shop! Comsewogue High School, 565 North Bicycle Path, Port Jefferson Station hosts a Spring Craft & Vendor Fair with over 50 vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. 631-474-8179

Antiques in April

Huntington Historical Society’s annual outdoor Antiques in April sale returns to the Dr. Daniel W. Kissam House, 434 Park Ave., Huntington today and April 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring close to 20 antique dealers on the lawn; books, antiques and furniture from the Society’s Barn, and specials from the Antique & Collectibles Shop. Free admission. Held rain or shine. Call 631-427-7045, ext. 401 for more info.

Spring Festival at the Hatchery

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor presents a Spring Festival fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with kid’s fishing, food, music, games, environmental exhibitors and live animal encounters. Rain date is May 3. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. 516-692-6768

Arbor Day Walk

Town of Brookhaven will host an Arbor Day Walk at West Meadow Beach in Stony Brook at 10 a.m. and at Cedar Beach Nature Center in Mount Sinai at 2 p.m. Join them for a closer look at the trees that shape the landscape and support the ecosystem on these beautiful north shore peninsulas. Free but registration required by emailing [email protected].

SBU Spring Vendor Fair

Shop local for your Mother’s Day gifts or get something just for you at a Spring Vendor Fair at the Student Activities Center Plaza at Stony Brook University, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain date is April 27. 631-632-9912

Motorcycle Show

In conjunction with their current exhibit, Getting There, the Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook presents a Motorcycle Show in their parking lot from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curated by Nelson Medina, the event will feature custom, classic and unique motorcycles that are sure to impress. Free refreshments and posters will be offered. Rain date is April 27. 631-751-0077

Model Train Show

Drop by the Smithtown Historical Society’s Frank Brush Barn, 211 East Main St., Smithtown for a Model Train Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring an HO Scale operating layout from Long Island HOTracks. Proceeds go to the Smithtown Historical Society’s maintenance of farm buildings and animal care. Tickets are $5 adults. $3 kids ages 3 to 12 at the door. 631-265-6768

Superheroes of the Sky

Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Sweetbriar from 11 a.m. to noon for Superheroes of the Sky, a walking tour of the Center’s birds of prey to learn about their incredible adaptations that help them survive in the wild. You’ll be seeing and learning about bald eagles, turkey vultures, owls, hawks and many more. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 children. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Community and Music Festival

Greater Middle Country Chamber of Commerce presents its 4th annual Community and Music Festival at Elk’s Lodge and McNaughton Park, 41 Horseblock Road, Centereach from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy live music by Foreign Journey, Chris Devine Acoustic and The Band Easy Street; food trucks; craft vendors; beer garden; kids activities and much more. Free admission. Rain date April 27. 631-681-8708

Earth Day Celebration

West Hills County Park, Sweet Hollow Road, Melville and Suffolk County Leg. Rebecca Sanin will host an Earth Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy a DDR horse show, live poetry readings and music, lawn games, farmers market, food vendors, environmental information booths and free giveaways. No registration required. 631-854-5100

Northport Walking Tour

Join Dan Sheehan of the Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport for a Historic Main Street Walking Tour at 1:30 p.m. Travel back in time as you hear the stories of the people and landmarks that helped shape Northport, including Jack Kerouac, the Northport Oyster Barons, Rum Runners and the Trolley.All ages welcome. $15 per person, $12 members. To register, visit www.northporthistorical.org.

Artist in the Gallery

Visitors to the Building the Ballot Box exhibition at the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook will have the unique opportunity to meet David Bunn Martine, an artist featured in the show, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. His painting, “Shinnecock Ceremony, 18th Century,” is on view in the exhibit. Included with museum admission. 631-751-0066

Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser

St. James United Methodist Church, 532 Moriches Road, St. James invites the community to a Spaghetti Dinner and Dollar Auction from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $15 adults and children ages 13 and up, $6 children ages 4 to 12, children ages three and under are free. To reserve your spot, call or text 631-921-0680 or 631-513-7497.

Goat & Alpaca Yoga

The Smithtown Historical Society, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown will host a 45 minute session of yoga with friendly, interactive goats and alpaca from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and again from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m courtesy of by Steppin’ Out Ponies and Petting Zoo. Tickets are $35 per person via Eventbrite.com. Please bring a mat & towel. For more information, call 631-265-6768.

Pop Girlie Party

Attention Swifties and Livies! The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 East Main St., Smithtown presents a Pop Girlie Party featuring the music of Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and others with American Idol Golden Ticket winner Julia Jewel at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $46.50 to $56.50. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Sunday April 27

Antiques in April

See April 26 listing.

SWR Earth Day Cleanup

The Wading River Shoreham Chamber of Commerce invites the community to participate in an Earth Day Clean-up event from 9 a.m. to noon. Meet at The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River for a day of environmental stewardship. Supplies will be provided or feel free to bring you own. Community service credits available. Held rain or shine. Register at www.wadingrivershorehamchamber.com.

Fabulous 50s, 60s Car Show

The Fabulous 50s & 60s Nostalgia Car Club presents its annual judged car show at The Maples, 10 Ryerson Ave., Manorville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring classic and muscle cars, hot ruds, customs and more with vendors and music. $20 per vehicle, $5 for spectators. Rain dates is May 3. 631-463-4983

Spring Appreciation Day

Spring Appreciation Day returns to the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main St., Stony Brook from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can enjoy a variety of entertainment and experiences during this free event, including Steppin’ Out Ponies & Petting Zoo; Mustang & Shelby Club of Long Island Car Show; live music by Brenda & Burke; a scavenger hunt with the Ward Melville Heritage Organization Youth Corps; and a Stony Brook Fire Department Open House. For more information, visit stonybrookvillage.com.

Cherry Blossom Festival

Stony Brook University’s Charles B Wang Center, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook hosts its 25th annual Sakura Matsuri: Cherry Blossom Festival from noon to 5 p.m. Featuring taiko drum performances, koto plays, Japanese traditional dances, martial arts demonstrations, bonsai workshops, calligraphy workshops, ikebana flower arrangement, tea workshops, manga drawing, origami paper folding, kimono dress-ups, and cosplay for all ages. Admission is $30 adults, $20 seniors/students, $10 children ages 6 to 12. 631-698-2467

Earth Day at Sweetbriar

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown invites the community to an Earth Day is Every Day celebration from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Children will meet resident animals, make a craft and go on a scavenger hunt to find out some of the things they can do to help the natural world. Best for families with children over 4 years old. $15 per child, $5 per adults. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Comedy Night Fundraiser

Farmingville Residents Association hosts a Comedy Night & Chinese Auction fundraiser at Gambino Catering Hall, 2005 Route 112, Medford at 6:30 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m. Auction drawing winners will be selected at the show’s conclusion — must be present to win. Tickets are $25 per person. Contains adult content. To order, visit www.farmingvilleresidents.org. For more information, call 631-260-7411.

Monday April 28

College and Career Fair

Hauppauge High School, 200 Lincoln Blvd., Hauppauge hosts a College and Career Fair from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This event is free and open to all students and parents. College representatives will be on hand to answer questions and offer information. Presented by WSCA. To register ahead of time (optional), visit gotocollegefairs.com.

Nutrition Workshop

Mt. Sinai Congregational Church, 233 North Country Road, Mt. Sinai is hosting Integrative Nutritionist Iman Marghoob for a discussion/demonstration class at 6:30 p.m. in Voorhees Hall. Ms. Marghoob will address Endocrine Disruptors and Supplements. $20 per person. To register, call 631-473-1582 or email [email protected].

Tuesday April 29

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to talk by Shari Kopelman about Israel’s emergency medical organization Magen David Adom at 11 a.m. Bagels and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

SBU University Orchestra concert

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook presents the University Orchestra in concert on the Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. Conducted by Susan Deaver, the program will include Dukas “La Peri” fanfare for brass, Chadwick’s “Jubilee” from Symphonic Sketches, Lovreglio “Fantasia da Concerto on themes from La Traviata” and Holst’s The Planets featuring movements Mars, Venus, Mercury and Jupiter. The featured soloist is clarinetist Maximo Flores. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 seniors, $5 students. To order, call 631-632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Wednesday April 30

Cruise Night at The Shoppes

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River hosts a Cruise Night Car Show tonight and every Wednesday through October from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic cars in the parking lot. 631-929-3500

Long Island Guitar Festival

The 33rd annual Long Island Guitar Festival kicks off tonight at The Setauket Presbyterian Church, 5 Caroline Ave., Setauket with a concert from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and runs through May 4. Scheduled performers include Raphaella Smits, Hao Yang, Jérémy Jouve, Kithara Duo, Mela Guitar Quartet, Harris Becker & Friends, Nathan Park and more plus master classes and workshops. For a schedule of events, visit www.ligfest.net.

Thursday May 1

Long Island Guitar Festival

See April 30 listing.

Film

‘Front Row’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series closes its spring season with Front Row at the First United Methodist Church, 603 Main Street, Port Jefferson on April 24 at 7 p.m. The film showcases the Ukrainian National Ballet’s poignant company tour as it performs far from the frontlines and invites a soldier who lost his legs to partake in a singular performance. Followed by a conversation with Stony Brook Professor Juliette Passer, journalist Nataliia Tuiahina and SBU grad student Tetiana Fedotova. Tickets are $10 at the door (cash only) or at www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com.

‘Pink Floyd at Pompeii’

A screening of Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII, the groundbreaking 1972 film directed by Adrian Maben, now digitally re-mastered in 4K from the original 35mm footage with enhanced audio, will be held at the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington on April 24 at 7:30 p.m. and April 27 at 7 p.m. Set in the haunting ruins of the ancient Roman Amphitheater in Pompeii, it showcases Pink Floyd performing an intimate concert without an audience. The film includes stunning visuals, behind-the-scenes moments, and unforgettable tracks like “Echoes” and “One of These Days” along with additional Abbey Road Studios documentary segments covering the recording of 1973’s The Dark Side of the Moon. Tickets are $18, $12 members. www.cinemaartscentre.org

‘Gotta Dance’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson in collaboration with the Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council presents a special screening of the documentary Gotta Dance on April 27 at 7 p.m. The film inspired the musical Half Time, the incredible true story of ten determined dreamers who audition to dance at half time for a major basketball team with three things in common — they love to dance, they have something to prove, and they are all over 60 years old. Followed by Jeffrey Sanzel in conversation with director Dori Berinstein (Dirty Dancing). Tickets are $10. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Wicked’

Join Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station to watch Wicked starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jonathan Bailey on April 29 from 2 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. To reserve your seat, call 631-928-1212 or visit www.cplib.org

Theater

‘Waitress The Musical’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Waitress The Musical from March 13 to April 27. Based on the 2007 movie, it tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. Faced with an unexpected pregnancy, Jenna fears she may have to abandon the dream of opening her own pie shop until a baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s handsome new doctor offer her a tempting recipe for happiness. To order, call 631-261-2900 or go to www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Minutes’

North Shore United Methodist Church, 260 Rte. 25A, Wading River presents three performances of The Minutes on April 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. and April 27 at 3 p.m. A comedy by Pulitzer Prize-winning Tracy Letts, the play is written as a city council meeting happening in real time, with a motley crew of community members vying for control and influence. Presented by Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre, directed by Huck Hirsch. Tickets $20 adults, $15 students $15 in advance by calling 631-929-6075 or at the door.

‘Wait Until Dark’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its Mainstage season with Wait Until Dark from April 18 to May 11. Jeffrey Hatcher’s gripping new adaptation of Frederick Knott’s classic sets the action in 1944 Greenwich Village. Susan, a woman who recently lost her vision, is imperiled by con men searching for a mysterious doll. Trapped in her apartment, Susan draws on new depths of resourcefulness as the story builds to its extraordinary, breath-taking conclusion. Contains adult situations. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Priscilla, Queen of the Desert’

Suffolk County Community College, 533 College Road, Selden presents Priscilla, Queen of the Desert — The Musical in the Shea Theater in the Islip Arts Building April 17 to 19 and April 23 to 26 at 7:30 p.m. and April 27 at 2 p.m. Based on the smash-hit movie, the play is the heartwarming, uplifting adventure of three friends, a glamorous Sydney-based performing trio who agree to take their show to the middle of the Australian outback. Featuring hits like “It’s Raining Men,” “I Will Survive,” “Hot Stuff,” “Go West,” “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and “I Love The Nightlife.” General admission is $15, veterans and students 16 years of age or younger $10. SCCC students with current ID get one free ticket. To order, call 631-451-4163. S

(mostly) TRUE THINGS

The Performing Arts Studio, 224 East Main St., Port Jefferson presents a (mostly) TRUE THINGS Storytelling Show on April 26 at 7 p.m. Join them for a compelling evening of true stories – with a twist on the theme GAME ON! Hosted by Jude Treder-Wolff, the show will feature Marc Abbott, Aaron Foss, Cyndi Zaweski, and Jezrie-Mercano-Courtney. Tickets are $20 online at www.mostlytruethings.com, $25 cash at the door.

‘South Pacific’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its Main Stage season with South Pacific from May 15 to June 29. This beloved musical takes place on a South Pacific island during World War II where two love stories are threatened by the dangers of prejudice and war. With songs such as “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” “Younger Than Spring-time,” and “There Is Nothin’ Like A Dame,” South Pacific’s lush score contains some of the best songs ever written by Rodgers & Hammerstein. For more information and to order, call 631-261-2900 or go to www.engemantheater.com.

Class Reunions

— Ward Melville High School Class of 1975 will hold its 50 year reunion at St George Golf & Country Club in East Setauket on June 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. $126.00 per person includes hors d’oeuvres, Prime Rib buffet dinner and open bar. Contact Cary Fichtner-Vu at 703-861-8259 or [email protected] for tickets by June 2. No walk-ins.

Farmers Markets

Huntington Farmers Market

Spirit of Huntington Art Center, 2 Melville Road North, Huntington Station hosts the Long Island Winter Farmers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Jan. 5 through April 27. 631-470-9620

Port Jefferson Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market returns to the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Jan. 12 through April 27. 631-802-2160

CALENDAR DEADLINE is Wednesday at noon, one week before publication. Items may be mailed to: Times Beacon Record News Media, P.O. Box 707, Setauket, NY 11733. Email your information about community events to [email protected]. Calendar listings are for not-for-profit organizations (nonsectarian, nonpartisan events) only, on a space-available basis. Please include a phone number that can be printed.