Kasey Farber honored as Suffolk County Healthcare Hero

Legislator Stephanie Bontempi (R – 18th L.D.)honored Kacey Farber as the Suffolk County Healthcare Hero for the 18th Legislative District during the Suffolk County Legislature’s General Meeting on June 2. Kacey Farber, LMSW, is a highly dedicated and accomplished social worker with over 22 years of diverse experience.

As the Program Manager for the Reichert Family Caregiver Center at Huntington Hospital, Kacey has developed and coordinated a comprehensive caregiver support program for those feeling overwhelmed and lonely after finding themselves the primary caretaker of a sick parent, spouse, or child. Through her leadership and guidance, Kacey has created a “resource hub” for caretakers; including support groups, webinars, wellness-events for family caregivers, and a plethora of information on various topics related to caregiving. Additionally, Kacey oversees social work graduate interns and trains volunteer caregiver coaches.

Throughout her career, Kacey has consistently demonstrated exceptional clinical skills and an unwavering dedication to supporting families. Honored with multiple awards for her valuable contributions, Kacey continues to make a significant and positive impact on the lives of those she serves.

“Recognizing Kacey Farber as a Suffolk County Healthcare Hero is a testament to her incredible dedication and commitment to improving the lives of others in our community, and we are truly grateful for her service,” said Legislator Bontempi.

###