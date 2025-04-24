Shelter Pet of the Week: Kai

1 of 3

Adopt the extraordinary Kai!

Meet this week’s Shelter Pet of the Week, the world’s most original looking pup, adorable Kai, up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.

Kai is a three-year-old, playful little boy. While not positive, this one-of-a-kind, handsome and distinctive-looking gentleman’s features is believed to stem from a combination of poodle/bully mix and possible plushie toy.

Kai has a playful, fun-loving, puppy-like mentality and is very eager to please. He arrived at the shelter lacking proper training and socialization. However, now he enjoys playing with his four-legged buddies, and his humans at the shelter. Kai has really come out of his shell. He would thrive in a home that will teach him how to “doggo” and give him the memories he was once denied as a puppy. This incredibly sweet boy is a diamond in the ruff, who will bring a lifetime of joy, adventure, and companionship to one lucky family’s heart and home.

Kai would do best in a home with older children and is likely to get along with cats and other dogs. Interested adopters are welcome to schedule a time to get acquainted with this very special boy.

If you are interested in meeting Kai please fill out an application and schedule a date/time to properly interact in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room, dog runs, and a Dog Walk trail.