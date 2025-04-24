Shelter Pet of the Week: Kai
Adopt the extraordinary Kai!
Meet this week’s Shelter Pet of the Week, the world’s most original looking pup, adorable Kai, up for adoption at the Smithtown Animal Shelter.
Kai is a three-year-old, playful little boy. While not positive, this one-of-a-kind, handsome and distinctive-looking gentleman’s features is believed to stem from a combination of poodle/bully mix and possible plushie toy.
Kai has a playful, fun-loving, puppy-like mentality and is very eager to please. He arrived at the shelter lacking proper training and socialization. However, now he enjoys playing with his four-legged buddies, and his humans at the shelter. Kai has really come out of his shell. He would thrive in a home that will teach him how to “doggo” and give him the memories he was once denied as a puppy. This incredibly sweet boy is a diamond in the ruff, who will bring a lifetime of joy, adventure, and companionship to one lucky family’s heart and home.
Kai would do best in a home with older children and is likely to get along with cats and other dogs. Interested adopters are welcome to schedule a time to get acquainted with this very special boy.
If you are interested in meeting Kai please fill out an application and schedule a date/time to properly interact in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room, dog runs, and a Dog Walk trail.
The Town of Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit TownofSmithtownAnimalShelter.