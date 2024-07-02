Centereach resident winner of Town of Brookhaven’s Compost Tumbler Giveaway contest

On July 1, Councilman Neil Manzella (second from right) presented a compost tumbler to Edith Randazzo of Centereach (second from left), one of six winners of the Town of Brookhaven’s “Compost Tumbler Giveaway.”

Entries for the Compost Tumbler Giveaway were collected at pop-up outreach tables throughout the Town with a winner selected from each Town Council District. Over the past six weeks, the outreach tables were set up at community events, supermarkets, and at special Town recycling events. At these tables, Town of Brookhaven representatives hand out information about recycling and waste reduction.

Visit the BrookhavenNY.gov for more information about recycling in the Town of Brookhaven. Also pictured are Edith’s husband, Robert Randazzo (left) and Zachary Sicardi (right), Town of Brookhaven Recycling Educator.

Through its Green Energy and Sustainability Initiative, the Town has been “greening-up” its operations and facilities while saving taxpayer money by utilizing new, and more energy efficient technologies and renewable energy sources. All these efforts lower operation costs and reduce Town carbon emissions. By encouraging waste diversion through recycling and composting, the Town can further realize spending and emissions reductions.