Volunteer Fair heads to Northport Public Library April 23

Northport Volunteer Fair

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport will hold a Volunteer Fair on Wednesday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Speak with representatives from over 20 local organizations that are actively seeking volunteers including AARP Tax-Aide; American Cancer Society’s Road to Recovery Program; East Northport Chamber of Commerce; Guide Dog Foundation & America’s VetDogs; Huntington Breast Cancer Action Coalition; Huntington Historical Society; Literacy Suffolk, Inc.; Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center; Northport Arts Coalition; Northport-East Northport Drug & Alcohol Task Force; Northport Historical Society and Museum; Northport VAMC Volunteer Services; Northport Pridefest Committee Parker Jewish Institute: Willing Hearts, Helpful Hands Caregiver Services; Rotary Club of East Northport; RSVP Suffolk; SeniorNet at Family Service League; Town of Huntington Senior Citizens Division; U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary; Visiting Nurse Service and Hospice of Suffolk; and Walt Whitman Birthplace.

No registration required. Questions Call 631-261-6930.