Lloyd Harbor fifth and sixth graders dazzle in ‘The Addams Family Musical’

Lloyd Harbor Elementary School’s recent production of “The Addams Family Musical” in the Cold Spring Harbor School District proved to be a resounding success, captivating audiences with its charm, wit and theatrical flair. Featuring a cast and crew of fifth and sixth grade students, the show brought the iconic Addams family to life in a spirited performance that showcased the incredible talent, creativity and dedication of the young performers.

With a perfect blend of spooky charm and heartwarming humor, the fifth and sixth grade cast and crew welcomed brave souls and curious mortals to a world where the creepy is endearing, the kooky is captivating and being different is something to celebrate. From the opening number to the final bow, the talented young performers delivered an incredible show filled with impressive singing, polished choreography and impeccable comedic timing.

The fan-favorite number, “Full Disclosure,” captured the spirit of the musical’s message – that even the strangest families can bond over dinner. And while the characters may have emerged from the cobwebs of Broadway, it was hard to believe these stars-in-the-making were only in elementary school.

Under the inspired direction of Jennifer Cové, the production shined with professional- level quality. The costumes, makeup and set design were extraordinary, while the backstage crew executed seamless scene changes with quiet precision and tireless dedication.

Bravo to the entire cast, crew and production team for embracing the eccentric, celebrating the macabre and reminding us all that there’s magic in the mysterious.