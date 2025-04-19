Lookbook Luncheons return to Stony Brook Village in May

Stony Brook Village has announced the return of its popular luncheon fashion show series, “The Lookbook Luncheons,” set to take place this May. This three-part series will showcase the latest spring styles from renowned local boutiques, offering a delightful blend of fashion and local cuisine.

Each event will run from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at a different local restaurant, including: Mirabelle Restaurant at the Three Village Inn (two-course meal for $30) on May 1; Country House Restaurant (three-course meal for $46) on May 8; and Luca Restaurant (two-course meal for $39) on May 14.

Guests can look forward to enjoying a curated dining experience featuring a variety of spring fashion and accessories from Mint, Ecolin Jewelers, Madison’s Niche, D.K. Brothers, Kate’s Vintage Rose, and Chico’s. Each luncheon will unveil new styles, making it possible to attend all three and discover the latest trends.

As attendees enjoy their meals, models will grace the dining spaces, showcasing stunning spring fashions and sharing insights about the looks they are wearing and The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) will be present to share fascinating tidbits of local history.

New this year, guests can savor an elevated culinary experience at the luncheon immersed in the rich and flavorful world of cheese, courtesy of Little Cheese. Returning by popular demand, The Crushed Olive will provide tastings of their olive oils and balsamic vinegars.

Reservations are required to ensure a spot at these events. Interested guests can make reservations by contacting the restaurants directly: Mirabelle Restaurant, 150 Main Street, Stony Brook Village, 631-751-0555; Country House Restaurant, 1175 North Country Road, Stony Brook, 631- 751-3332; and Luca Modern Italian Restaurant, 93 Main Street, Stony Brook Village, 631-675-0435.