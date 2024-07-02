Vanderbilt Planetarium launches new show, ‘FORWARD! To the Moon’

Exciting New Planetarium Show Explores a Sustainable Future in Space

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum’s Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport has premiered a new show, FORWARD! To the Moon, which runs Tuesday through Sunday, at 3 pm.

Take a journey beyond the Earth toward a sustainable future in space. NASA’s Artemis program will land the first woman and person of color on the surface of the Moon.