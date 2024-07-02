Home Arts & Entertainment Vanderbilt Planetarium launches new show, ‘FORWARD! To the Moon’
Exciting New Planetarium Show Explores a Sustainable Future in Space
The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum’s Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport has premiered a new show, FORWARD! To the Moon, which runs Tuesday through Sunday, at 3 pm.
Take a journey beyond the Earth toward a sustainable future in space. NASA’s Artemis program will land the first woman and person of color on the surface of the Moon.
Narrator Kari Byron from Crash Test World and MythBusters launches us on a journey beyond the Earth toward a sustainable future in space. Within a single lifetime, we’ve progressed from the first space rocket launch to using space technologies in our everyday lives. Now, we are ready to start a new chapter in the history of human endeavor – to take our first steps toward a permanent, off-world presence.
Recommended for ages 8+
