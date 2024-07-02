Summer concerts return to Stony Brook Village Center

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) has announced the much-anticipated return of the Summer Concert Series. The concerts will be held at 7 p.m. every Sunday from July 7 to August 18 in front of the Stony Brook Post Office.

Concert Lineup:

• July 7th: Just Sixties – Enjoy the timeless tunes of the longest-running sixties tribute band in the United States.

• July 14th: Martini Garden – Described as the Eagles meeting Stevie Wonder, this band offers an eclectic mix of Rock and Roll, Blues, R&B, Jazz, and Country.

• July 21st: Common Ground – Travel back in time with classic hits from the 1980s MTV Generation.

• July 28th: The Equity Brass Band – A vibrant six-piece ensemble performing in the tradition of New Orleans Brass Bands.

• August 4th: One Step Ahead – A high-energy band with over 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry.

• August 11th: The Precisions – Relish the golden age of rock and roll with this vintage rock group.

• August 18th: The Rustlers – A dynamic group delivering classic and contemporary country and rock and roll hits.

In the event of rain, the concerts will be canceled. Concerts are generously sponsored by Tantillo Auto Group, Camco Services of NY, Inc., Realty Three LLC, Affordable Cesspool Sewer & Drain, and Stony Brook Harbor Kayak and Paddleboard Rentals.