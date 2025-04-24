Let’s Eat: Turn a classic soup into a delicious springtime meal

By Heidi Sutton

Let’s talk springtime soups for a minute. Spring is in the air and that means changes are coming, which is good, but can also be hard. Do we wear long sleeves or short sleeves, jacket or no jacket? It can really make mealtime a challenge, too. Hot or cold, heavy or light? Chasing away those final cool days in the spring can be done in a cinch: just turn a classic soup into a delicious meal.

This Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup calls to mind those classic brothy soups from when you were a kid but with a flavorful spring twist. Serve with fresh cucumber sandwiches for a veggie-forward meal while Roasted Tomato Soup with a mesquite seasoning brings a richness to the tomatoes that takes the soup’s tastiness up a notch. Pair with a grilled cheese sandwich and you will please even your pickiest of eaters.

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

Recipe courtesy of Cookin’ Savvy

YIELD: Makes 4 to 6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

2 carrots

2 celery stalks

3 tablespoons butter

2 cups cooked, chopped chicken

1/3 cup lemon juice

2 teaspoons lemon pepper

6 cups broth

1 cup orzo

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon thyme

1 tablespoon sugar

1 cup heavy cream

salt and pepper to taste

cucumber sandwiches, for serving

DIRECTIONS:

Chop carrots and celery. In pot, saute with butter. In bowl, mix chicken with lemon juice and lemon pepper then set aside. After carrots and celery are tender, add broth and orzo to pot. Then add garlic powder, onion powder, thyme and sugar. Simmer 10 minutes then add chicken and cream; simmer about 5 minutes. Add salt and pepper, to taste. Serve with cucumber sandwiches.

Roasted Tomato Soup

Recipe courtesy of Cookin’ Savvy

YIELD: Makes 4 servings

INGREDIENTS:

3 pounds tomatoes

1/2 onion optional

1 garlic bulb optional

1 tablespoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon mesquite seasoning

avocado oil

1 1/2 cups broth of choice

1 cup heavy whipping cream

salt to taste

pepper to taste

grilled cheese sandwiches for serving

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 375 F. Slice tomatoes. Slice onions and garlic, if desired. Place in baking dish. Sprinkle garlic powder, onion powder, sugar and mesquite seasoning over tomatoes. Drizzle avocado oil over top and mix well. Bake about 1 hour. Blend until smooth. Pour into pot and mix in broth and whipping cream. Bring to simmer and add salt and pepper, to taste. Serve with grilled cheese sandwiches.