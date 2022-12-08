Jeffrey Sanzel honored for 1500th performance of ‘A Christmas Carol’ at Theatre Three Arts & EntertainmentCommunityEventsHolidaysPort Times RecordTheater by Heidi Sutton - December 8, 2022 0 5 From left, Jeffrey Sanzel, Andy Markowitz, Vivian Koutrakos and Douglas Quattrock at Theatre Three on Dec. 2. Photo by Heidi Sutton/TBR News Media By Heidi Sutton As the curtain came down at last Friday’s performance of A Christmas Carol at Theatre Three in Port Jefferson, Executive Artistic Director Jeffrey Sanzel stepped out of his role as Ebenezer Scrooge to be honored for his 1500th performance as the miserly curmudgeon. Addressing a packed house, the President of Theatre Three’s board of directors Andy Markowitz said, “Tonight is a very special night. We figured it out and [Sanzel] has played this role to close to a half a million people.” Turning to Sanzel, Markowitz said, “Even though it’s the 1500th performance, and you’ve said this to me before, it might be the first performance to someone in the audience and that is why you always keep it fresh and you always bring your A-game. Throughout your performances you have shown how kindness and love to someone can change the world and change people’s lives forever.” Markowitz, Managing Director Vivian Koutrakos, and Artistic Associate and fellow actor Douglas Quattrock then presented Sanzel with a special anniversary pin, a photo collage of the cast to commemorate the night and last, but not least, a new cane for Mr. Scrooge to help him get to the next 1500 performances. “On behalf of the cast and everyone here tonight, we want to thank you for taking us on this journey with you,” said Quattrock, who portrays Bob Cratchit in the play. “To all the people who have been a part of this production, both onstage, backstage and in the audience for over 30 years, and I want to mention two people who not with us but are always with us, Brent Erlanson and Ellen Michelmore, thank you all very much,” said Sanzel. Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents A Christmas Carol through Dec. 30. For tickets, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.