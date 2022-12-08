The Jazz Loft partners with local business to create jazz-inspired candles Arts & EntertainmentBusinessHolidaysMuseumMusic by Press Release - December 8, 2022 0 2 Renee Fondacaro of Old Field Apothecary and Tom Manuel, founder of the Jazz Loft in Stony Brook, showcase the new jazz-inspired candles. Photo from the Jazz Loft The Jazz Loft in Stony Brook recently partnered with local small business owner of Old Field Apothecary, Renee Fondacaro, to release three original jazz-inspired scented candles. Fondacaro worked alongside founder Tom Manuel and the Jazz Loft team to create scents that spark the same excitement as jazz music. The “Lady Day” candle has notes of rose, green leaf, powder, musk, and white gardenia inspired by Billie Holiday’s signature flower that she wore in her hair. “Mood Indigo,” inspired by Duke Ellington, has notes of leather, smoke, tobacco, sandalwood, musk, and amber to bring the feeling of an elegant jazz club to your home. The holiday-inspired “Jingle Jazz” candle spikes up the traditional Christmas tree scent with notes of gin, red currant, oak, juniper, and cypress. Old Field Apothecary candles are both gluten- and paraben-free, and made with clean burning vegan coconut apricot creme wax. Each candle is hand-poured and contains a crackling wooden wick to create a cozy, by-the-fireside experience. “It’s always wonderful when we can work with local businesses,” says Manuel. “I’m quite excited that we could create these unique signature candles that bring together the atmosphere of the Jazz Loft and a wonderful local business such as Old Field Apothecary. Renee’s creativity in designing the scents is inspirational.” “I’m so excited to collaborate with the Jazz Loft,” said Fondacaro. “The scents we have created reflect the jazz artists and the beautiful Stony Brook Village community. Old Field Apothecary is proud to be able to offer our natural products that are toxin-free, phthalate-free and made from vegan waxes for this local and special venue. These new scents make great holiday gifts for your favorite music lover.” Perfect gifts for friends and family this holiday season, these exclusive candles can only be purchased in person at the Jazz Loft for $28 each, two for $50, or all three for $75. Located at 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook, the Jazz Loft is a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation, education and performance of the American born art form of jazz through the art of collaboration. Visit www.thejazzloft.org.