Former NYPD officer sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for murdering 8-year-old son Police & FireVillage Beacon Record by Heidi Sutton - December 8, 2022 0 3 Anthony Valva Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced Michael Valva, a former New York City Police Officer, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after a jury found him guilty last month of Murder in the Second Degree for his part in the death of his 8-year-old son who died of Hypothermia in 2020. “This is one of the most difficult and heartbreaking cases I have experienced in my nearly 30 years as a prosecutor. Thanks to the great work of my prosecutors and the SCPD, there is a small measure of justice in Michael Valva receiving the maximum sentence. However, no prison sentence is adequate for the cruel treatment this defendant inflicted on his own children,” said DA Tierney. “The torture that killed Thomas and endangered Anthony’s welfare was nothing short of evil. Thankfully, the story of this defendant ends here, but the pursuit of justice for Thomas and Anthony continues. We will continue to do everything in our power to hold those responsible accountable for the torture and abuse of these children and also to ensure that Suffolk County has proper safeguards in place to prevent a case like this from ever happening again,” he said. Valva, 45, was also found guilty of four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. The evidence at trial established that on the morning of January 17, 2020, Thomas and his brother Anthony had spent the night in the garage of their Center Moriches home with no heat, no bathroom access, no mattress and no blankets. After waking up on the cold cement floor of the garage, Thomas had an accident and soiled his pants. Evidence submitted from a home surveillance camera captured Michael Valva screaming at Thomas, threatening him and then ordering him outside in the subfreezing temperature to hose him down with water which caused the child to lose consciousness and fall face first several times onto the backyard concrete paver patio. According to testimony and evidence presented at the trial, Valva delayed calling 911 for help until approximately one hour later. By the time Thomas arrived at the hospital, his body temperature was 76.1 degrees, more than 20 degrees below normal. Additional evidence showed Thomas and his brother Anthony, who were both autistic, had been forced to sleep in the garage for months prior to the incident. The Suffolk County Medical Examiner determined that Thomas Valva died as a result of complications due to Hypothermia. The brothers had been living at the home with a third brother, their father, his fiancé, and her three daughters since 2017. They were enrolled in the East Moriches School District. School employees testified that Thomas and Anthony appeared thin and were witnessed eating food off the floor, pulling half eaten food from the garbage and taking food from other children. In addition, witnesses testified they would arrive at the school cold, tired, in pain at times, and so soiled that employees could smell urine and feces on them. His co-defendant and former fiancé Angela Pollina, 45, is also charged with Murder in the Second Degree and four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Pollina is scheduled for trial before Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable Timothy P. Mazzei on February 21, 2023. Valva’s trial was heard before Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable William J. Condon. Valva was represented by Anthony M. LaPinta, Esq., John LoTurco, Esq. and Sabato Caponi, Esq. This case was prosecuted by Bureau Chief Kerriann Kelly and Assistant District Attorneys Laura Newcombe of the Major Crime Bureau and Assistant District Attorney James P. Scahill of the Vehicular Crime Bureau.