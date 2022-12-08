Let’s Eat: Holiday cupcakes make the season more festive Arts & EntertainmentColumnsCookingFood & DrinkHolidaysKids by Heidi Sutton - December 8, 2022 0 2 Vanilla Holiday Cupcakes By Heidi Sutton Whether you’re baking for an upcoming holiday party, or you’re trying to plan an entire holiday dinner menu for your family and friends, it’s never a bad idea to whip up a batch of cupcakes. Often overlooked in favor of all those cookies and pies, cupcakes are just as easy to eat while also being so much fun to decorate with the kids. Try these Vanilla Holiday Cupcakes if you’re looking for a new recipe that will wow your guests during your holiday festivities. They’re easy, delicious and even double as holiday décor! Vanilla Holiday Cupcakes YIELD: Makes 24 cupcakes INGREDIENTS: Cupcakes: 3 large eggs 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour 1 teaspoon baking powder 1/2 cup sugar 1 stick unsalted butter (room temperature) 3/4 cup milk 1 1/2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract Frosting: 1 cup unsalted butter, softened 16 ounces regular cream cheese, softened 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 8 cups powdered sugar 1/2 teaspoon salt For Decorating: SNOW GLOBE: Ornaments and gingerbread cookies SNOWMAN: Marshmallows, pretzel sticks and peanut butter cups TREES: Pretzel sticks and green frosting DIRECTIONS: Cupcakes: Preheat oven to 350°F. Sift flour and baking powder and set aside. In a mixer, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy while adding eggs one at a time, add in vanilla extract. Gradually add flour mixture and milk to mixer until well incorporated. Divide batter evenly on cupcake liners. Bake for about 18-20 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack before decorating. Decorating/Frosting: In a bowl, add the butter and cream cheese and whisk well until lump-free. Add the vanilla extract and salt and mix some more. Mix in the powdered sugar until combined. Using a regular icing tip, pipe the frosting onto the cupcake. Decorate with optional toppings as pictured in image. Recipe Tips: — For the frosting, make sure to remove the butter and cream cheese from the fridge so that it will be easier to mix and make the frosting. — If making the snowman, use icing to hold the pieces together.