Jefferson’s Ferry hosts Paint Night fundraiser

The Jefferson’s Ferry Foundation in South Setauket hosts a virtual Paint Night fundraiser on Tuesday, May 18 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Create the above painting from the comfort of your own home. No painting skills necessary. All supplies will be available for pick up at Jefferson’s Ferry. Cost is $25 per person. Go to www.jeffersonsferry.org and choose the “Giving” tab. Deadline to register is May 11. For more information, call 631-675-5507.