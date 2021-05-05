Vandermeulen ranks high in nationwide poll

Earl L. Vandermeulen High School has been ranked among the top 6% of high schools nationwide and in the top 8% of high schools in New York State as part of the annual U.S. News & World Report’s Best High Schools list.

The designation is based on the 2018-19 school year.

Of all the eligible schools that received the designation, Port Jefferson was ranked 1,046 out of 17,857 public high schools and 101 out of 1,218 in New York State.

The news organization evaluated the high school based on several factors, including the number of students who took at least one AP exam, the number of students who passed at least one AP exam, and student math and reading proficiency rates. All schools are rated on their performance on state-required tests, graduation rates and how well they prepare students for college.

“We are pleased to again receive this nationally acclaimed designation and are grateful to all our stakeholders – teachers, parents and our Port Jefferson community – in encouraging student excellence at all grade levels,” Superintendent Jessica Schmettan said.

The high school annually boasts numerous AP Scholars and National Merit Semifinalists and Commended Students, in addition to the many athletic, musical, civic and volunteer accomplishments of its students.