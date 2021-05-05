Harborfields Tornadoes blow out Port Jeff Royals

1 of 19

The Harborfields Tornadoes peppered the net early and often in their season opener at home against Port Jefferson winning the Division II contest, 16-2.

It’s been 23 months since either team has seen action, but Harborfields seamed crisp and up to the task leading by two goals two minutes in. The Royals struggled to keep the ball upfield when Harborfields senior attack Leah Hansen’s shot found its mark to put her team ahead 3-0. Harborfields sophomore Sia Markowski scored as did teammate Marina Bergin for a six-goal lead. With 13 minutes left in the half Hansen struck twice more for an 11-goal lead and with it a running clock.

Sophomore Julia Schiliro stretched the net for Harborfields two minutes later before Port Jeff senior Claudia Kountsantanou, took the goose egg off the scoreboard for the Royals. Teammate Katelynn Johnston’s shot found the back of the net a minute later to trail 12-2 at the half. Harborfields flushed their bench the rest of the way for the win.