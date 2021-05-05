Harborfields Tornadoes blow out Port Jeff Royals

Harborfields senior Vanessa Rodolico passes in the Tornadoes season opener at home against Port-Jeff May 4. Bill Landon photo
Time-out Port Jefferson. Bill Landon photo
Harborfields 8th grader Sawyer Scarola drives towards the crease against Port Jefferson May 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Harborfields 8th grader Sawyer Scarola looks for a cutter against visiting Port Jefferson May 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jefferson junior Sarah Ruggiero drives on a defender in a road game against Harborfields May 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff senior Nicole Schully with a save in the Royals season opener against Harborfields. Bill Landon photo
Freshman attack Meaghan Fealy sets up the play for Harborfields against Port Jeff May 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Harborfields junior Marina Bergin gets double teamed in the Tornadoes season opener at home against Port-Jeff May 4. Bill Landon photo
Harborfields junior Marina Bergin in traffic in the Tornadoes season opener at home against Port-Jeff May 4. Bill Landon photo
Harborfields midfielder Marina Bergin sets up the play in the Tornadoes season opener at home against Port-Jeff May 4. Bill Landon photo
Port Jefferson freshman Lilli Kircher clears the ball for the Royals in a road game against Harborfields May 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Port Jeff clears the ball in their season opener against Harborfields May 4. Photo by Bill Landon
Harborfields junior Kiera Delaney and Caroline Hayde battle for possession midfield in their Div. II season opener May 4. Bill Landon photo
Collision mid-field. Bill Landon photo
Harborfields junior Emma Flynn looks to clear pressured by Sarah Ruggiero May 4. Bill Landon photo
Harborfields’ Faye Junge (R) drives on Port-Jeff's Alexa Ayotte in their Div. II season opener May 4. Bill Landon photo
Harborfields’ senior attack Jenelle Bennardo shoots between two Port-Jeff defenders in the Tornadoes season opener at home May 4. Bill Landon photo
Port-Jeff senior Katelynn Johnston pushes up-field in the Royals season opener on the road against Harborfields. Photo by Bill Landon
Port-Jeff senior Katelynn Johnston drives by a defender in the Royals season opener on the road against Harborfields. Photo by Bill Landon

The Harborfields Tornadoes peppered the net early and often in their season opener at home against Port Jefferson winning the Division II contest, 16-2.

It’s been 23 months since either team has seen action, but Harborfields seamed crisp and up to the task leading by two goals two minutes in. The Royals struggled to keep the ball upfield when Harborfields senior attack Leah Hansen’s shot found its mark to put her team ahead 3-0. Harborfields sophomore Sia Markowski scored as did teammate Marina Bergin for a six-goal lead. With 13 minutes left in the half Hansen struck twice more for an 11-goal lead and with it a running clock.

Sophomore Julia Schiliro stretched the net for Harborfields two minutes later before Port Jeff senior Claudia Kountsantanou, took the goose egg off the scoreboard for the Royals. Teammate Katelynn Johnston’s shot found the back of the net a minute later to trail 12-2 at the half. Harborfields flushed their bench the rest of the way for the win.

