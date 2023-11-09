Veterans Day events on the North Shore

By Heidi Sutton

November 11 marks the annual observance of Veterans Day, a day on which we honor the millions of brave men and women who have served in the Armed Forces. The following towns on the North Shore will pay their respects:

Centerport

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will thank veterans and active military personnel and their families for their extraordinary service on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, November 10, 11 and 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Museum will offer free admission and Planetarium shows to them and their families as guests. (Veterans’ proof of military service, or active-duty military ID is required for complimentary guest admission.)

“The men and women of our armed forces courageously choose to serve and defend our country,” said Elizabeth Wayland-Morgan, executive director of the Vanderbilt, “and inviting them to be ours guests is one way to thank them.” For more information, call 631-854-5579 or visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

East Setauket

VFW Post 3054 will host a veterans recognition service at the Memorial Park at the corner of Shore Road and Route 25A in East Setauket on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Residents are invited to join local veterans for a short ceremony that will feature the laying of wreaths from local community groups. For further details, call 631-406-1938.

Greenlawn

Hosted by American Legion Post 1244, a Veterans Day ceremony will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Pulaski Road, Greenlawn on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. with neighboring American Legion posts plus many community groups and Scouts. Call 631-816-9640 for further information.

Kings Park

A Veterans Day Parade will be held in Kings Park on Nov. 11. Step off is at RJO Intermediate School, 99 Old Dock Road, Kings Park at 10:15 a.m. and ends at Veterans Plaza in front of the Kings Park Library and 1 Church St. The parade will be followed by opening prayers, guest speakers, Moment of Remembrance and wreath laying ceremony followed by closing prayers. Call 631-269-6421 for more information.

Manorville

The Long Island Game Farm, 489 Chapman Blvd., Manorville is honoring active duty, retired, and veteran members of the military, National Guard, and reserves by offering free admission to the game farm throughout the month of November. These service members can also bring up to four family members on the date of the visit and receive 50% off admission. The game farm is open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., as well as holidays. For more information, call 631-878-6644.

Port Jefferson

American Legion Wilson Ritch Post 432 invites the community to attend its Centennial Veterans Day/Armistice Day Memorial Observance Remembrance at Veterans Memorial Park on East Broadway in Port Jefferson (across from Village Hall) on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. For more information, call 631-626-2911.

Rocky Point

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6249, 109 King Road, Rocky Point hosts a Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Residents are invite to join veterans for this event. 631-744-9106

St. James

Sgt. John W. Cooke VFW Post 395 will host a Veterans Day Parade in St. James on Nov. 11. The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. and heads down Lake Avenue to St. James Elementary School. For more info, call 516-987-6201

Setauket

The Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket remembers and honors all the individuals who have served and who are currently serving. As a thank you, the History Center at the Society is offering free admission to all Veterans and their families on Nov. 11. They will be open for tours of their exhibits from noon to 4 p.m. Veterans and active duty military who visit on Nov. 111 will get a free family membersshop for 2023-2024. For more information, call 631-751-3730.

Sound Beach

The Sound Beach Civic Association will hold a Veterans Day service on Nov. 11 at the Sound Beach Veterans Memorial Park on New York Avenue at 11 a.m. All are welcome. For more information call 631-744-6952.

Stony Brook

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook remembers, honors and thanks all the men and women who have served and who are currently serving. As a tribute, the museum is offering free admission to retired and active military personnel and their families on Nov. 11 from noon to 5 p.m. Call 631-751-0066 for further information.