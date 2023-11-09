Kids Korner: November 9 to 16, 2023

PROGRAMS

Discovery Day at the Explorium

Children in grades 2 to 5 are invited to join the Long Island Explorium, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson for a Discovery Day Interactive Workshop on Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon. Become an environmental scientists and engineers as you dive into the fascinating world of environmental disasters, with a focus on oil spills and their impact on marine animals and the environment. $40 per child. To register, visit www.longislandexplorium.org. 631-331-3277

Marshmallows, Cocoa & Crafts

Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket hosts a children’s workshop for ages 4 to 9 titled Marshmallows, Cocoa & Crafts, on Nov. 11 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Creating your very own cocoa cup, make a snowy time marshmallow craft, enjoy seasonal stories by the warm fire and take a tour of the farm. $45 per child. To register, call 631-689-8172.

Nature Drawings

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a Tiny Tots program for children ages 3 to 5, Nutrition in Nature!, on Nov. 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Enjoy short walks, story time, animal visitors, and crafts. $4 per person. Reservations taken on eventbrite.com.

FILM

‘A Tree Grows in Brooklyn’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of A Tree Grows in Brooklyn on Nov. 12 at noon. Rated PG. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘The Polar Express’

Put on your PJ’s and join the Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce for a Polar Express Experience at the Chamber Train Car, corner of Route 112 and Nesconset Highway, Port Jefferson Station for the holidays. Screenings of The Polar Express will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 16, 17, 30, Dec, 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22; and at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Nov. 18, 19, Dec. 3, 9, 10, 16, 17 and 23. $20 per person includes a bag of popcorn, bottle of water, hot chocolate, cookie, bell, and a visit with Santa! To register, visit www.PJSTChamber.com.

THEATER

‘The Wizard of Oz’

Children’s theater continues at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport with The Wizard of Oz through Nov. 5. After a tornado whisks her away to the magical land of Oz, Dorothy Gale teams up with a Scarecrow, a Tin Woodsman, and a Cowardly Lion to find the mighty Wizard of Oz who can send her home. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Barnaby Saves Christmas’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off the holiday season with Barnaby Saves Christmas from Nov. 18 to Dec. 30. As Barnaby the elf and his reindeer friend Franklynne set off on their journey to save Christmas, they meet some new friends along the way and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukkah, and the holiday season. All tickets are $12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Frosty’

Frosty returns to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport on weekends from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31. Join Jenny and Frosty on their chilly adventures as they try to save the town of Chillsville from mean old Ethel Pierpot and her evil machine that will melt all the snow. Jenny calls on her Mom, the mayor, and all of you to help her save her home, get Frosty to the North Pole, and make this holiday season a Winter Wonderland for one and all! All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Frozen Jr.’

Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main Street, Smithtown presents Frozen Jr. from Dec. 2 to Jan. 21, 2024. The magical land of Arendelle comes to life onstage. When faced with danger, princesses Elsa and Anna discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $25 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.