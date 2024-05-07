19,980 pounds of personal documents shredded at Smithtown bi-annual shredding event

1 of 9

On Saturday, May 4, residents securely disposed of over 9.99 tons (19,980 pounds) in paper documents during the Town of Smithtown Municipal Services Facility (MSF) bi-annual shredding event. A steady stream of residents arrived throughout the day to shred personal documents courtesy of the full-service confidential shredding company; Data Struction, Inc., Complete Shredding Solutions. This bi-annual event is hosted free of charge (3 box limit per person) for residents, courtesy of the Smithtown Department of Environment and Waterways (DEW) and the Municipal Services Facility (MSF).

“Protecting private information is crucial for safeguarding our identities. That is why the Shred Event is so valuable. This is a proactive approach to ensure personal information is disposed of safely and securely. I commend our teams at the Municipal Services Facility and Department of Environment and Waterways for their outstanding work providing this service in a convenient and efficient manner to our residents,” said Smithtown Town Councilman Thomas J. McCarthy.

The Department of Environment and Waterways and Municipal Services Facility provided additional support staff to assist with moving vehicles along. Residents were pleased with the service provided by MSF and DEW staff, in addition to the two trucks from Data Shredding Services of Hauppauge. Participants enjoyed short to no wait times and the opportunity to dispose of their documents safely while also avoiding the potential risk of identity theft.

“It was great to see residents taking the opportunity to dispose of their personal documents while avoiding the potential of identity theft. Residents were pleased with the service provided by the MSF and DEW staff, in addition to the two shredding trucks contracted from Data Struction, Inc., Complete Shredding Solutions from Oceanside, New York. A special thank you to Municipal Services Facility’s Neil Sheehan and Tom Pascarellato together with the MSF and DEW team who worked hard to ensure this event was successful,” added Michael P. Engelmann, P.G. Department of Environment and Waterways.

The May Shred Event was hosted at the Municipal Services Facility, located at 85 Old Northport Road in Kings Park, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Data Shredding Service, Inc. is a full-service confidential shredding service located in Oceanside. The next paper shredding event is scheduled for October 19. For updates on upcoming free events hosted by the Town of Smithtown, download the Mobile App, which is available for free on Google Play and the App Store.