Kings Park falls to Shoreham-Wading River girls soccer in county final

Meet your new Suffolk County Class A champions. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park sophomore Nikki Caratozzolo crosses midfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Naomi Harris crosses the ball for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Mia Mangano settles the ball for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park midfielder Mia Plutzer looks to the wing. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River senior Bella Sweet settles the ball for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Naomi Harris settles the ball for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park forward Victoria Menzies looks to trap the ball in the Suffolk Class A final against Shoreham-Wading River. Bill Landon photo
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Mia Mangano crosses the ball for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Grace Hillis pushes upfield for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Bella Sweet passes to the wing. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River goalie Morgan Lesiewicz with a save for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River goalie Morgan Lesiewicz deflects the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park forward Victoria Menzies pushes upfield. Phot by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Grace Hillis breaks toward the goal. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Olivia Pesso looks to settle the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River defender Johanna Ochsenfeld heads the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Olivia Pesso traps the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park junior Gianna Zawol clears the ball upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Grace Hillis scores off a penalty shot. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Mia Mangano clears the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Bella Sweet clears the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Grace Hillis her second goal of the game. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River goalie Morgan Lesiewicz with another save. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Grace Hillis takes flight. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River freshman Shealyn Varbero flies over Kings Park goalie Alex Scott. Photo by Bill Landon
Bella Sweet, left, goes head-to-head with Kings Park defender Megan Kearny. Photo by Bill Landon
Kings Park ended their regular season atop the Division III leaderboard having suffered its only league loss to Shoreham-Wading River back in September. The Lady Kingsmen looked to settle that score in the Suffolk Class A championship final with a rematch with the Wildcats at Diamond in the Pines Wednesday night Nov. 1.

After a scoreless first half, it was Shoreham-Wading River’s Grace Hillis who would write the Kings Park epitaph first with a 30-yard free kick that found its way in the upper far corner of the net. Then the senior scored the insurance goal 11 minutes later. Despite a ferocious late-game surge by the Lady Kingsmen that kept Wildcat goalie Morgan Lesiewicz busy the rest of the way, Shoreham-Wading River prevailed with a 2-0 victory.

Lesiewicz finished with seven saves in the win to punch the Wildcats ticket to the Long Island Championship round where they faced Plainedge on Saturday, Nov. 4. Yet again the Wildcats rose to the occasion with another 2-0 victory to advance to the New York State championship round in Cortland Nov. 11.

— Photos by Bill Landon

