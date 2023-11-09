Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats girls soccer wins LI championship

Sophomore Mia Mangano heads the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore Olivia Pesso with a clearing kick. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River sophomore Mia Mangano eludes a defender. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcats score. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Grace Hillis maneuvers midfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Bella Sweet scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcats score. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Grace Hillis sprints upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Bella battles. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Juliana Mahan settles the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Freshman Shealyn Varbero heads the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Goalie Morgan Lesiewicz makes the save for the Wildcats in the Long Island Championship game against Plainedge. Photo by Bill Landon
Freshman Shealyn Varbero pushes upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Grace Hillis with a clearing kick. Photo by Bill Landon
Freshman Shealyn Varbero battles for possession. Photo by Bill Landon
Senior midfielder Naomi Harris heads the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcats WIN! Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcats WIN! Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcats WIN! Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcats WIN! Photo by Bill Landon

It was the duo of Grace Hillis and Bella Sweet, the Shoreham-Wading River seniors, who made their mark in the Class A Long Island championship game at the Thomas Cutinella Memorial Field Saturday morning, Nov. 4, against Plainedge with the Wildcats defeating the Section VIII champions 2-0. 

Before the season began Shoreham-Wading River High School was selected as the location for the New York State Regional Finals, otherwise known as the Long Island championship round, so the Wildcats enjoyed a home-field advantage in their quest for another New York State championship title.

Hillis struck first at 11 minutes scoring off a corner kick to break the ice for the Wildcats for the early lead. With 17:30 left in the first half Sweet scored off an assist by Hillis for the insurance goal for the 2-0 victory.

Plainedge, who came into the game with 13-2-3 record, wouldn’t go quietly as they pressed the Wildcats relentlessly until the final buzzer.

Morgan Lesiewicz had four saves in the win.

The Wildcats will board the buses and make their way to Cortland High School for the New York State semifinal round Saturday, Nov. 11, where they will face Section III champions New Hartford. Game time is slated for 5 p.m. 

According to New York State Public High School Athletic Association, “This is a digital-ticketed event. Cash sales will not be available on-site. Kids 5 and under are free.” Tickets can be purchased at gofan.co/event/1128589?schoolId=NYSPHSAA.

— Photos by Bill Landon

