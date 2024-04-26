Northport boys lacrosse controls ball in 10-3 win over Smithtown East

1 of 9

By Steven Zaitz

The Northport boys lacrosse team powered past the Bulls of Smithtown East on April 18 by a score of 10-3.

They are now a sparkling 8-1 on the season with their victory over Bay Shore on April 20 and have won five straight games. Smithtown East drops to 3-6.

Attacker Jack Deliberti and midfielder Luca Elmaleh had three goals apiece and midfielder Quinn Reynolds had a goal and two assists for the first-place and defending Suffolk County champion Tigers. Cameron James had a pair of goals for the Bulls.

Deliberti got the party started two minutes into the game with his sixteenth goal of the year, firing a sharp-angle rip from the left wing. It stayed that way until Deliberti bounced another one past All-Suffolk Bull goalkeeper Brendan Carroll from 10 yards away with 1:30 to go in the first period. Elmahleh finished a nearly-flawless quarter for Northport, scoring with 47 seconds left.

The second quarter started just like the first when a Smithtown turnover turned into a goal for long pole middie Giancarlo Valenti. Faceoff artist Dylan Baumgarth won 75% of his draws in the first half and one of his wins led to Reynolds’ goal and Northport built a 5-0 lead. Luke DiMaria and James Scored for East to slice it 5-2 at half, but they would never get any closer.

Northport traveled to Bay Shore on April 20 capturing a 9-3 win. The Tigers next game will take place on April 26 when they will travel to Patchogue-Medford.

Smithtown East won 10-9 against South Fork High School on April 20 and played Huntington yesterday, but results were not available at press time.