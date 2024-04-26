Melville restaurant manager cited by Suffolk County Police during SLA check

Suffolk County Police on April 25 cited the manager of a Melville restaurant during a New York State Liquor Authority compliance check.

In response to community complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers along with Second Precinct Patrol officers, New York State Liquor Authority, Town of Huntington Fire Marshall, and Town of Huntington Code Enforcement Inspector conducted a SLA Inspection at Bijou Modern American Asian Restaurant, located at 400 Broadhollow Road, at 11 p.m.

Police issued several summonses for SLA violations to the manager of the restaurant, Michael DeFrancesco, 32, of Lynbrook. A bag of cocaine was found on the floor of the establishment

The Town of Huntington Fire Marshall and Town of Huntington Code Enforcement Inspector issued six combined Building, Fire and Code Violations to the owner.

The State Liquor Authority observed that the restaurant was illegally operating as a night club, with a DJ playing music and a dance floor. The Liquor Authority issued numerous violations and the establishment was closed for the night.