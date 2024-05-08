Two men charged in 190-count indictment for theft of tires and rims from 114 vehicles across Suffolk County
Randy Woods and Dwayne Jones Allegedly Stripped the Vehicles at Night
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on May 8 a 190-count indictment charging Randy Woods, 37, of Wyandanch and Dwayne Jones, 45, of Central Islip, for allegedly stealing tires and rims from 114 vehicles during the course of more than a year.
“Quality of life crimes have been a priority since day one of our administration, and this indictment reaffirms our dedication to them,” said District Attorney Ray Tierney. “More than 100 vehicle operators in Suffolk County parked their cars here only to return to them without tires and rims. These more than 100 victims had to suffer collateral damages from these crimes such as missed appointments, missed work, a missed vacation or a planned vacation in the immediate aftermath of these crimes. My commitment to tackling these types of crimes remains. If you steal other people’s property, we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”
“The National Insurance Crime Bureau would like to applaud the staff of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and the investigators who tirelessly participated in this investigation. We are pleased that NICB had the opportunity to provide support,” said Kevin Gallagher, Regional Director of the Northeast Region of the National Insurance Crime Bureau.
“Individuals who prey on consumers by stealing tires and rims from vehicles, not only cause financial loss but disrupt every aspect of the consumer’s lives. These arrests demonstrate the commitment by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office to prosecute those responsible to the full extent of the law.”
According to the investigation, between July 1, 2022, and October 20, 2023, Woods and Jones allegedly targeted residents, car dealerships, and rental car companies across Suffolk County to steal tires and rims from several vehicles, with preference to vehicles from Honda, Toyota, Mercedes Benz, BMW, and black rims from SUVs. The total property damage in this case is estimated to be $500,000.
Woods was indicted on the following charges after stealing tires and rims from 52 automobiles:
- Twenty-two counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Class D felonies;
- Five counts of Auto Stripping in the First Degree, Class D felonies;
- Two counts of Auto Stripping in the Second Degree, Class E felonies;
- Twelve counts of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, Class E felonies;
- Twenty-seven counts of Auto Stripping in the Third Degree, Class A misdemeanors; and
- One count of Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree, a Class A misdemeanor.
Woods was arraigned on the indictment on May 7, 2024, before Supreme Court Justice John B. Collins who set bail in the amount of $100,000 cash, $1,000,000 bond, and $1,000,000 bond secured at ten percent. Woods is also being held in Suffolk County on previous charges of Strangulation in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.
Jones, was indicted on the following charges after stealing tires and rims from 101 automobiles:
- Fifty-seven counts of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Class D felonies;
- Sixteen counts of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, Class E felonies;
- Six counts of Auto Stripping in the First Degree, Class D felonies;
- Five counts of Auto Stripping in the Second Degree, Class E felonies;
- Fifty-two counts of Auto Stripping in the Second Degree, Class E felonies;
- Twelve counts of Auto Stripping in the Third Degree, Class A misdemeanors; and
- One count of Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jones is currently serving a jail sentence in Bergen County, New Jersey in a separate case involving the theft of tires and rims. He is being extradited back to Suffolk County to be arraigned on this indictment.
Woods is due back in court on June 14, 2024. As persistent felony offenders, Woods and Jones face a potential maximum sentence of 25 years to life of incarceration on these charges.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys James Bartens and Blythe Miller of the Financial Crimes Bureau, with assistance from Detective Michael Lavella of the Property Auto Crime Unit of the Suffolk County Police Department, Detective Michael Filippazzo of the Gun Crime Reduction Unit of the Suffolk County Police Department, and Research Technician Emily Kiersnowski of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Specialized assistance was also received from the National Insurance Crime Bureau.