Two men charged in 190-count indictment for theft of tires and rims from 114 vehicles across Suffolk County

Randy Woods and Dwayne Jones Allegedly Stripped the Vehicles at Night

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on May 8 a 190-count indictment charging Randy Woods, 37, of Wyandanch and Dwayne Jones, 45, of Central Islip, for allegedly stealing tires and rims from 114 vehicles during the course of more than a year.

“Quality of life crimes have been a priority since day one of our administration, and this indictment reaffirms our dedication to them,” said District Attorney Ray Tierney. “More than 100 vehicle operators in Suffolk County parked their cars here only to return to them without tires and rims. These more than 100 victims had to suffer collateral damages from these crimes such as missed appointments, missed work, a missed vacation or a planned vacation in the immediate aftermath of these crimes. My commitment to tackling these types of crimes remains. If you steal other people’s property, we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

“The National Insurance Crime Bureau would like to applaud the staff of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and the investigators who tirelessly participated in this investigation. We are pleased that NICB had the opportunity to provide support,” said Kevin Gallagher, Regional Director of the Northeast Region of the National Insurance Crime Bureau.