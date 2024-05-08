Shelter Pet of the Week: Mia

MEET MIA!

Mia is a stunning five year-old Female Mastiff/Labrador mix who sadly has called the Smithtown Animal Shelter home for over FOUR YEARS, after being hit by a car and then surrendered. To make matters worse, Mia was a “yard dog” living her first part of life outdoors, and wasn’t properly socialized. As a result, Mia has a little “stranger danger” so getting to know her may take a second visit before she starts giving out cuddles and paws.

Mia is a gorgeous and goofy girl who loves to play and throw toys around. She is a big fan of going on car rides, pup cups, and resting her head and big paws on her favorite people’s laps! The first time Mia gives you her paw, your heart will melt as she ever so gently insists upon holding your hand for a long period of time.

While it may take a few visits to get to know Mia, her loyalty and unconditional friendship is worth the constant supply of kisses, hugs and endless affection. Mia will need a home that can properly introduce her to new people in a way that makes her feel safe. Mia would do best in a home without any other pets or young children.

If you are interested in meeting Mia, please fill out an application and schedule a date/time to properly interact in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs, and a Dog Walk trail.

The Town of Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.

Additional Foster Opportunity:

If you have no other pets or young children at home, and are looking for a way to serve your community, please consider signing up to be a foster. Foster parents provide temporary care for cats, kittens, and dogs in their own homes. Some animals need as little as two weeks of care, while others may need care for extended periods of time.

Download the Foster Application at:

https://www.smithtownny.gov/ DocumentCenter/View/4325/ Foster-Application