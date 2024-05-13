Town of Smithtown hosts community blood drive May 15

The Town of Smithtown will host a community blood drive at the Smithtown Senior Citizen Center, 420 Middle Country Road, Smithtown on Wednesday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participating community members who donate blood will receive a free box of Girl Scout Cookies. Appointments are preferred by visiting www.nybc.org, however walk-ins will be welcomed. For further information, call Dineen at 631-360-7626.