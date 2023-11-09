Times … and dates: November 9 to November 16, 2023

Thursday Nov. 9

Book signing at The Atelier

The Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield Suite 9, St. James will host a book signing for artist Anthony Davis from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Davis will sign copies of his debut novel, Painted Implications, during the opening reception for the Atelier Invitational — A Juried Show for Guest Artists. 631-250-9009

Talks Over Tea

Join the Huntington Historical Society at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington from 2 to 4 p.m. for Talks Over Tea: Preserving the Huntington Historical Society Collection with Curator and Collections Manager, Emily Werner. A selection of objects from the Society’s collection that have not been exhibited recently will be on display for attendees to view up close. Cost is $15 per person, $10 members. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

An Evening of Jazz

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook hosts a CD Release Concert with Marty Isenberg from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Featuring Isenberg on bass, Sami Stevens on vocals, Sean Nowell on saxophone, Ric Becker on trombone, Marta Sanchez on piano, Alicyn Yaffee on guitar, and Rodrigo Recabarren on drums. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 chilren at www.thejazzloft.org.

Friday Nov. 10

Grounds and Sounds Concert

Unitarian Universalist Felowship, 380 Nicolls Road, East Setauket hosts a Grounds and Sounds concert featuring Kerry Kearney and friends at 8 p.m. Doors open and sign-up for open mic starts at 7:30pm. Tickets are only $15 per person, available in advance at www.groundsandsounds.org or at the door. For further information, call 631-751-0297.

An Evening of Opera

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 270 Main St., Northport will host a concert by Opera Night Long Island at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy an entertaining assortment of vocal excerpts from famous and beloved operas. $10 donation, students free. www.operanight.org

Saturday Nov. 11

Holiday Bazaar

A community favorite! Mt. Sinai Congregational UCC, 233 North Country Road, Mt. Sinai will present their annual Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring lots of vendors, baked goods, crafts, holiday decorations, and a Snowflake basket auction, The Red Barn next door will be open for those who enjoy thrifting! Call 631-473-1582 for more information.

Holiday Craft Fair

St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1675 Coates Ave., Holbrook will host their annual Holiday Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come and browse for a wide variety of hand crafted Fall and Christmas items. Wreaths, trees, ornaments, centerpieces, gift items, jewelry, Grandma’s Attic, baked goods, jam and more! 631-588-6050

Hauppauge Craft & Gift Fair

Time to shop! Hauppauge High School, 500 Lincoln Blvd., Hauppauge will host its annual Craft & Gift Fair today and Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring over 100 exhibitors with arts, crafts and gift items — the perfect opportunity to spend a day shopping with Christmas just around the corner. Free admission. 631-846-1459

Raptor Day at the Vanderbilt

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will hold its annual Raptor Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will offer identical sessions at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. featuring a live exhibit of rescued raptors, children’s activities, vendors and more. The event will benefit Wildlife in Need of Rescue and Rehabilitation and a member of the Shinnecock tribe will offer a blessing for a Centerport father eagle that died this year. Tickets, which include general admission to the museum, are $20 adults, $10 children 12 and under at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

All Souls Poetry Reading

The Second Saturdays poetry series continues at All Souls Church in Stony Brook via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. Featured poet will be George Guida followed by an open-reading. All are welcome to read one of their own poems. Participants can access the program through the All Souls website For more information, please call 631-655-7798.

Saturdays at Six Concert

All Souls Church, 61 Main St., Stony Brook continues its concert series with Stony Brook University graduate students and doctoral alumni performing as The Island Chamber Brass at 6 p.m. The program will be a showcase of the range of possibilities found in brass chamber music and will be incredibly musically diverse. They will be playing works by Ewazen, Maurer, Copland, Bernstein, Gershwin and more. Free. Call 631-655-7798 for more information.

Giving Thanks for Comedy

In partnership with Governer’s Comedy Clubs, the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown will present Giving Thanks for Comedy, a night of laughs starting at 8 p.m. with standups John Joseph Laura Patton and Luke Picchioni. $40 per person. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Sunday Nov. 12

Hauppauge Craft & Gift Fair

TOB Charity Car Show

The Brookhaven Town Youth Bureau is teaming up with All Suffolk Car Clubs to present their annual Charity Car Show, Food and Toy Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (rain or shine) at Brookhaven Town Hall, located at One Independence Hill in Farmingville. Club members will be displaying their cars in the south parking lot to raise donations for families in need through the Youth Bureau’s INTERFACE Program. There will also be a Silent Auction, raffles and live music. For further information, please call Maxine at 516-658-1977 and Charlie at 631-831-3547.

Veterans Benefit Car Show

Centurion Cruisers Car Club and American Legion Post 1244 will host a car show fundraiser at Walt Whitman High School, 301 West Hills Road, Huntington Station for Veterans on Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. $20 donation per vehicle, free will donation for spectators. 516-650-9095

Ridotto Concert

Huntington Jewish Center, 50 Park Ave., Huntington hosts a Ridotto Concert featuring pianist Nathan Lee at 4 p.m. The program will include music by Bach, Schumann ‘Papillons’ and Schubert’s Piano Sonata in B flat D960. Ticket are $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 members, $12 students. For reservations, call 631-385-0373 or email [email protected]

‘Strings Under the Stars’

Long Island Chamber Music will present Strings Under the Stars, its annual evening of string quartets, in a live performance at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport at 5 p.m. Beautiful panoramic views of the stars projected onto the 60-foot planetarium dome will complement the music at this unique event. Tickets are $30 per person in advance at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org/$35 at the door.

Monday Nov. 13

Sound Beach Civic Meeting

The last Sound Beach Civic meeting of 2023 will be held at the Sound Beach Firehouse, 152 Sound Beach Blvd., Sound Beach at 7:30 p.m. A short business meeting will be followed by a meet and greet with light refreshments. All are welcome. For more information call 631-744-6952.

Tuesday Nov. 14

Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to join them for a show by musician and entertainer Elliot Goldberg in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Garden Club Presentation

Join the Shoreham-Wading River Garden Club for a free presentation titled A Garden Safari: Insect Friends and Foes with entomologist Dan Gilrein at the Wading River Congregational Church, 2057 North Country Road, Wading River 6:45 p.m. Gilrein will talk about some of the insects we enjoy having in our gardens including some pollinators, butterflies and moths and discuss some of the less-welcome insects like spotted lanternflies, the emerald ash borer, and the box tree moth. A Q&A will follow. Admission is free and all are welcome. 631-987-3733

4HAS Autumn Lecture

Join the Four Harbors Audubon Society for an autumn lecture at the Bates House, 1 Bates Road, Setauket from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Ecologist Carl Safina will discusses his new book, Alfie and Me: What Owls Know, What Humans Believe. Free and open to all. Registration required by emailing [email protected]. See review on page B31.

Community Grand Table Tasting

The Smithtown Children’s Foundation will host its annual Community Table Grand Tasting fundraising event at the Watermill Caterers, 711 Smithtown Bypass, Smithtown from 6 to 10 p.m. Enjoy an unforgettable evening of fine dining, entertainment, and philanthropy. For tickets, visit www.smithtownchildrensfoundation.com.

Wednesday Nov. 15

Gettysburg Address Recitation

You never know who you’ll run into at the library. Commemorate the 160th anniversary of the Gettysburg Address at the Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach as librarian Jim Ward recites Abraham Lincoln’s famous speech at 10 a.m., 3 p.m, and 5 p.m. Free and open to all. 631-585-9393.

Eco Printing Workshop

Huntigton Historical Society will host an Eco Printing Workshop at the Conklin Barn, 2 High Street, Huntington from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The basic principle of eco printing is that various leaves and plant materials (fresh or dried) possess tannins that have the innate ability to print permanent color onto fabric fibers when combined with the proper technique, and procedure. Eco printing is directly related to the art of dyeing with natural plant materials. The process usually involves some form of heat and pressure to create a distinctive print. At this workshop, we will make a scarf using an eco print of leaves and flowers. Artist Oksana Danziger will guide the class in making a scarf using an eco print of leaves and flowers. $55 per person, $50 members. Register at www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org

Historical Society Lecture

Miller Place-Mount Sinai Historical Society will host a lecture by Bill Bleyer titled The Sinking of the Steamboat Lexington at the Rose Caracappa Center, 739 Route 25A, Mt. Sinai from 7 to 9 p.m. Free. All are welcome.

Ebooks Made Easy

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station presents Ebooks Made Easy from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Visit the Library for a tutorial on downloading eBooks and eAudiobooks in this hands-on class. Bring your device and passwords. Registration is required by calling 631-928-1212.

Beaucoup Blue in Concert

Philadelphia-based father and son Americana, blues and roots music duo will be the featured act during the monthly Hard Luck Café concert series at the Cinema Arts Centre’s Sky Room Cafe, 423 Park Avenue, Huntington from 7 to10 p.m. An open mic, for which sign-up is at 6:30 p.m., precedes the concert. Tickets are $25 at www.cinemaartscentre.org or at the door.

Thursday Nov. 16

Thankful Thursday at the Vanderbilt

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum’s Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will present a Thankful Thursday event at 7 p.m. Enjoy a free family-friendly planetarium show followed by night-sky viewing in the Observatory.Topics vary depending on the time of year but may include seasonal constellations, visible planets, galaxies, nebulae, and more. Recommended for ages 6 and up. www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Theater

‘The Play That Goes Wrong’

The Theatres at Suffolk County Community College present The Play That Goes Wrong at the Shea Theatre, Islip Arts Building, Suffolk County Community College, Ammerman Campus, 533 College Road, Selden on Nov. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. An unconscious leading lady, a corpse who can’t play dead, a ruffled detective, and a word-mangling butler (among others) must battle against technical gaffes, forgotten lines, and sabotaging scenery in a quest to arrive all in one piece at the final curtain call. General admission tickets are $15, veterans and students 16 years of age or younger $10. For tickets, call 631-451-4163.

‘Elf The Musical’

The Community Playhouse of Northport kicks off the holiday season with a main stage production of Elf the Musical at the Brosnan Theater, 158 Laurel Avenue, Northport on Nov. 9, 11, 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m., Nove. 12 and 19 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. The Sunday performances will include a meet the cast (Santa and company!) at 1:30 pm. To order visit www.communityplayhousenorthport.org.

‘A Christmas Carol’

“I will honor Christmas in my heart…” Celebrate the season with A Christmas Carol at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson from Nov. 11 to Dec. 30. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas — past, present, and future. Join them for the 38th annual production of the immortal classic in all of its thrills, music, joy, and spirit. Please note: No children under 5 are permitted. All seats are $25 in November. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students, $25 children in December. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Newfield High School Theatre Arts, 145 Marshall Drive, Selden presents Little Shop of Horrors on Nov. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person. To purchase, visit tix.com/ticket-sales/newfield/7190.

‘Every Christmas Story Ever Told’

Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown presents Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some!) from Nov. 25 to Dec. 23. Three actors decide to perform every Christmas story ever told — plus Christmas traditions from around the world, seasonal icons from ancient times to topical pop-culture, and every carol ever sung. A madcap romp through the holiday season! Tickets are $32 adults, $30 seniors, $28 students. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Film

‘A Revolution on Canvas’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series continues with a screening of A Revolution on Canvas at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. The documentary tells the story of one of Iran’s most revolutionary artists, Nickzad Nodjoumi. Guest speakers will be co-directors Sara Nodjoumi and Till Schauder followed by a Q&A.Tickets are $10 at the door (cash only) or at www.portjeffersondocumentaryseries.com.

Class Reunions

•Save the date! Port Jefferson High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17, 2024. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected].