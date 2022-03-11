TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of March 10

The following incidents have been reported by the Suffolk County Police.

Commack

■ BJ’s Wholesale Club on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack called the police on March 3 to report that a woman allegedly stole strip steaks worth $380 and frozen crab legs worth $220.

■ Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack reported a shoplifter on March 2. A man allegedly stole a Boombox speaker worth $200.

■ A resident on Peppermill Court in Commack called the police on March 1 to report that someone entered his unlocked car and stole credit cards and a driver’s license.

■ Home Depot on Crooked Hill Road in Commack reported a shoplifter on March 4. A man allegedly stole multiple firestick remotes for a total value of $440.

■ Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack called the police on March 2 to report that a man allegedly stole a car seat worth $180 from the store.

■ A resident on Chardonnay Road in Commack reported that a man allegedly entered this unlocked vehicle on March 1 and removed a pair of Persol prescription sunglasses valued at $900.

A man who allegedly threw a rock through a window at the Commack Smoke Shop in Commack on March 1 at approximately 1:20 a.m. and stole cash. He fled the scene on foot before getting in a white SUV.

Dix Hills

■ A resident on Princeton Drive in Dix Hills reported that a man allegedly entered his unlocked vehicle on March 2 and stole clothing and sunglasses.

Huntington Station

■ Target on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station reported a shoplifter on March 3. A man allegedly stole a Polaroid camera worth $150.

■ Sno-Haus on West Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station reported a shoplifter on March 2. A man allegedly stole men’s ski jackets valued at $2590.

■ A resident on Beverly Road in Huntington Station called the police on March 3 to report that someone had entered their unlocked vehicle and stole a wallet containing cash and credit cards from the center console.

Nesconset

■ A resident on Neslo Drive in Nesconset called the police on March 3 to report that someone had stolen a wooden carousel horse valued at $250 from a barn on his property the night before.

Port Jefferson

■ C & C Collision on Texaco Avenue in Port Jefferson called the police on March 1 to report that someone stole a customer’s 2020 Nissan Pathfinder from their parking lot after the keys were inadvertently left on the dashboard. The vehicle was valued at $25,000.

Port Jefferson Station

■ A person left their 2011 Toyota RAV4 running and unlocked while shopping at the 7-11 on Route 112 in Port Jefferson Station on Feb. 28. When he came out of the store, the vehicle was gone.

St. James

■ Exxon on Middle Country Road in St. James reported a petit larceny on March 4. A customer allegedly stole $138 worth of printed lottery tickets.

Selden

■ Bob’s Store on Middle Country Road in Selden reported a shoplifter on March 2. A man allegedly took 4 pairs of Timberland Pro boots out of the store without paying for them. The total value of the merchandise was approximately $600.

■ Items were stolen from two cars parked at Panera Bread on Middle Country Road in Selden on March 3. The rear passenger windows were broken. A Dell laptop, backpack, various tools and notebook agenda were taken.

■ Aldis on Middle Country Road in Selden reported a shoplifter on March 3. A woman allegedly stole assorted items valued at approximately $300.

■ Famous Footwear on Middle Country Road in Selden called the police on Feb. 28 to report a shoplifter. A woman allegedly stole two pairs of Nike Court High Top sneakers valued at approximately $180.

■ Target on Middle Country Road in Selden reported a petit larceny on Feb. 28. A woman allegedly stole assorted bedding items, cosmetics and clothing valued at approximately $200.

Smithtown

■ A resident on Landing Meadow Road in Smithtown reported on March 2 that a man drove up to their house and stole their empty recycling bin. The item is valued at $30.

■ Costellos’s Ace Hardware on East Main Street in Smithtown called the police on March 2 to report that a man allegedly stole a DeWalt Combo Drill valued at $450.

■ A man walking home from work on Main Street in Smithtown was robbed by two men who pulled up in a vehicle on Feb. 27. The man handed over a silver chain, cell phone and his wallet.

South Setauket

■ Stop & Shop on Pond Path in South Setauket reported a shoplifter on March 2. A man allegedly stole assorted merchandise worth approximately $400.

— COMPILED BY HEIDI SUTTON