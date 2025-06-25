Wanted for alleged Riverhead petit larceny

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole from a Riverhead store in June.

The two men pictured above allegedly stole shoes from the Nike Factory Store, located at the Tanger Outlets, 1770 West Main Street, at approximately 1 p.m. on June 15.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.