Kids Korner: March 10 to March 17, 2022

Programs

Shamrock Painting Class

The Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Building #15, St. James will host a St. Patrick’s Day Shamrock Painting class for ages 6 to 12 on March 12 from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Join Miss Linda in the studio as she teaches you how to paint a shamrock and a ladybug. Fee is $50 and includes materials. To register, call 250-9009 or visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org.

Butterflies & Blue Whales

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor presents a drop-in family workshop, Butterflies & Blue Whales, on March 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. Spring is almost here and animals are on the move! Learn about the incredible springtime migrations made by whales and other creatures. See and touch whale bones and baleen, then decorate a ceramic flower pot and plant a flower to encourage migrating butterflies to visit you. Admission + $10 participant. Call 367-3418.

Family Hour Sunday

The Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington will host a Family Hour Sunday on March 13 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children ages 5 through 10 are invited for a family-friendly art experience with Museum Educator Tami Wood. Explore works of art in the Museum and create fun art projects! $10 per child, adults free. To register, visit www.heckscher.org.

Ssssensational Ssssnakes

Slither on over to Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown on March 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. to see a selection of several ssssensational serpents. Participants will meet several snakes and learn about their unique adaptation through games and other participatory activities. Create a cool snake craft to take home. $10 per child, $5 adults. Register at www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Moonstruck Mania

The Heckscher Museum, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington in collaboration with the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will present Moonstruck Mania: An Art and Science Adventure on March 13 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Families with children ages 6 and up are invited to begin their adventure at the Heckscher exploring the exhibition Moonstruck:Lunar Art from the Collection and creating a lunar masterpiece. Then meet at the Vanderbilt Planetarium for a 30 minute live viewing and lecture of that night’s sky followed by a screening of Earth, Moon & Sun. $15 per person. To register, visit www.heckscher.org.

Snakes & Shamrocks

In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, the Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor will present Snakes & Shamrocks from March 17 to 19 at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Visit the Hatchery for a meet and greet with a live snake and plant your very own shamrock to take home. Then take part in a St. Patrick’s Day themed scavenger hunt. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children ages 3 to 12. Call 516-692-6768.

Theater

Disney’s ‘Frozen Jr.’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Disney’s Frozen Jr. Saturdays at 11 a.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m. from Feb. 13 to March 13. When faced with danger, princesses Anna and Elsa discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. This enchanting musical features all of the memorable songs from the hit Disney film and will thaw even the coldest heart! Tickets are $20. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the world premiere of Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz from Feb. 23 to March 26. Dorothy Gale is whisked away by a tornado to that magical land that lies just Over the Rainbow. Follow Dorothy and her friends the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Lion as they encounter challenges and celebrate friendship. This new take on a classic tale features an original score, memorable characters, and fun for the entire family. Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz is a delightful reminder that “there’s no place like home!” All seats are $10. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Disney’s ‘High School Musical Jr.’

We’re all in this together! Disney Channel’s smash hit musical comes to life at the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown in Disney’s High School Musical Jr. from April 15 to May 15. Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High must deal with issues of love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extra curricular activities. The show’s infectious, danceable songs will have you dancing in your seats! All seats are $25. To order, call 724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.