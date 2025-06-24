Patchogue man arrested for leaving son in car during heat wave

Suffolk County Police arrested a Patchogue man after he left his son in a parked vehicle during

extreme temperatures on July 24.

Sixth Precinct officers responded to the parking lot of Walmart, located at 161 Centereach Mall, at

approximately 1:40 p.m. after a good Samaritan called 911 to report a child sleeping in a parked 2007

Toyota Highlander that was not running with the windows open a few inches.

Officers were able to reach through the window to unlock the vehicle and remove the child. The boy, 2,

was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment.

As first responders were administering aid to the child, his father, Keniarold Andre, 36, of West

Woodside Ave., returned to the vehicle and was arrested. Andre was charged with Endangering the

Welfare of a Child.

The child was in the vehicle, unattended, for approximately 20 minutes and the outside temperature was

approximately 100 degrees. He will be released to a family member and Suffolk County Child Protective Services was notified.

Andre will be held at the Sixth Precinct and arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on June 25.