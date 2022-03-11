SBU Sports: Men’s lacrosse falls to Rutgers 17-16

The Seawolves stood toe-to-toe with No. 4 Rutgers for 60 minutes, but fell just one goal short as the Scarlet Knights pulled away with a 17-16 victory on March 5. Stony Brook put forth a valiant effort, which included cutting a five-goal deficit to one with 4:58 to play in the game.

Lacrosse is a game of runs, and today’s contest featured its fair share by each side. The Scarlet Knights were able to grow their advantage to as large as five goals to go ahead 17-12 with 9:54 to play in the game. The Seawolves went on to rattle off four consecutive goals to cut the lead to 17-16 with 4:58 to play.

Despite the strong come-from-behind attempt, Rutgers was able to hang on to seal the game by the final score of 17-16. Graduate midfield Mike McCannell and sophomore attack Dylan Pallonetti led the offense for the Seawolves. Each finished tied with a game-high five goals, while McCannell led the way in points with six (five goals, one assist).

“It was a great lacrosse game. We knew going in it was going to be an up and down battle, with both teams throwing haymakers, and one would be left standing. We were one play short at the end there, but the fight and resiliency of our group was awesome. We just made one too many mistakes at the end of the day. I’ll take our guys in a tightly contested lacrosse game any day,” said head coach Anthony Gilardi.

Next up, the team travels to Providence, R.I. to face Brown on March 12.