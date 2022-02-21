TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of February 17, 2022

The following incidents have been reported by the Suffolk County Police:

Centereach

■ Harbor Freight on Middle Country Road in Centereach called the police on Feb. 11 to report that a man allegedly stole a 3500 Watt Inverter Generator valued at approximately $850.

■ Ocean State Job Lot on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported a petit larceny on Feb. 10. A woman allegedly stole four backpacks, two Apple device chargers and two couch protectors. The items were valued at approximately $170.

Commack

■ Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack reported a petit larceny on Feb. 6. A man and woman allegedly stole two TI-84 calculators, two webcams and miscellaneous household items valued at $380.

■ Ulta Beauty on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack reported that a man allegedly stole $1200 worth of fragrances on Feb. 8.

■ A resident on Meadow Lark Drive in Commack reported that someone stole a wallet, debit cards and cash from a center console in their unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway on Feb. 7. Someone attempted to use the debit cards at a 7-Eleven but were unsuccessful.

■ Home Depot on Jericho Turnpike in Commack reported a shoplifter on Feb. 10. A man allegedly stole wire worth approximately $1200.

■ Famous Footwear on Jericho Turnpike in Commack called the police on Feb. 9 to report that a man and a woman allegedly worked together to steal three pairs of shoes worth approximately $350.

East Northport

■ A resident on Ketcham Court in East Northport reported the theft of a 2019 BMW X5 worth $70,000 on Feb. 9. The vehicle had been parked on the driveway and had been locked.

Fort Salonga

■ CVS on Fort Salonga Road in Fort Salonga reported a petit larceny on Feb. 9. Two men allegedly stole assorted over the counter medications valued at approximately $250.

Halesite

■ Juniors Pizza on New York Avenue in Halesite reported a burglary on Feb. 11. A man allegedly pried open the back door and stole cash from the register.

Hauppauge

■ A resident on Lincoln Blvd. in Hauppauge called the police on Feb. 7 to report that someone cut the lock off of their garage door and stole two rims and two tires and two ATVs. The items were valued at approximately $14,000.

■ Dunkin Donuts on Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge reported a burglary on Feb. 7. The front glass door was broken by a large rock and an undetermined amount of cash was stolen from three registers.

Head of the Harbor

■ A resident on Wicks Lane in Head of the Harbor called the police on Feb. 8 to report that someone stole a 2021 Mercedes Benz G63 valued at $280,000 from their home.

Huntington Station

■ Bloomingdales on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station reported that two men allegedly stole 12 men’s polo shirts valued at approximately $1500 on Feb. 8.

■ A food delivery driver reported being held up by two men on Leyden Street in Huntington Station who displayed a firearm on Feb. 11. An iPhone, wallet, cash and bank cards were stolen. The victim was not injured.

■ Marshalls on New York Ave. in Huntington Station reported a petit larceny on Feb. 8. A man allegedly stole a shopping cart filled with assorted clothing valued at approximately $900.

Kings Park

■ A resident on Cypress Drive in Kings Park called the police on Feb. 7 to report that items including cash and credit cards were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in front of their home.

Lake Grove

■ Macy’s at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove reported a petit larceny on Feb. 9. Two unknown suspects allegedly stole assorted clothing valued at approximately $680.

■ A resident on Laurelton Ave. in Lake Grove called the police on Feb. 10 to report the theft of a 2005 Yamaha ATV chained to a camper on the driveway. The vehicle was valued at approximately $2000.

Lake Ronkonkoma

■ Lake Liquors on Hawkins Ave. in Lake Ronkonkoma reported that a man entered the store on Feb. 7 and allegedly hid a bottle of Jack Daniels in his jacket before walking out. The item was valued at $31.

Melville

■ Two men entered AT&T on Walt Whitman Road in Melville on Feb. 9 and allegedly stole three iPhone 13s. The merchandise was valued at approximately $2,900.

Port Jefferson Station

■ A resident on Piedmont Drive in Port Jefferson Station reported that an Amazon package had been stolen from their doorstep on Feb. 5. The value of the items was approximately $150.

■ A resident on Grove Street in Port Jefferson Station called the police on Feb. 9 to report the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2001 Honda Accord that was parked in front of the house. The stolen item was valued at approximately $800.

Rocky Point

■ A resident on Dawn Road in Rocky Point reported that someone stole an American flag from their porch on Feb. 9.

Smithtown

■ A car parked at St. Catherine Medical Center on Route 25A in Smithtown was broken into on Feb. 5 by an unknown suspect who stole a wallet and keys.

■ A 2005 Jeep parked at the LIRR station in Smithtown was reported stolen on Feb. 10. A spare key had been left in the center console. The vehicle was valued at $2000.

South Setauket

■ Home Depot on Pond Path in South Setauket reported a shoplifter on Feb. 8. A woman allegedly stole two Milwaukee grinders and a Makita circular saw. The items were valued at approximately $275.

■ Target on Pond Path in South Setauket reported a petit larceny on Feb. 5. A man and a woman entered the store, went to the video game section, used a special magnet key to open the cabinet and allegedly stole 13 various video games valued at approximately $700.

Stony Brook

■ The theft of road and field equipment from a job site on Oxhead Road in Stony Brook was reported on Feb. 10. Stolen items included a Ground Penetrating Radar and highway construction materials valued at $1,000. The items had been left on the side of the road while a crew was measuring underground utilities.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

— COMPILED BY HEIDI SUTTON