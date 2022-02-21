Artist Lynn Staiano to be featured at Apple Bank of Smithtown

1 of 3

The Smithtown Township Arts Council has announced in a press release that the works of Smithtown artist Lynn Staiano will be on view at Apple Bank of Smithtown, 91 Route 111, Smithtown grin Feb. 21 to April 21. The exhibition, part of the Arts Council’s Outreach Gallery Program, can be viewed during regular banking hours — Monday to o Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Smithtown artist Lynn Staiano is a licensed psychotherapist and clinical social worker by day, and a landscape artist in the evenings and weekends. She is a self-taught artist who has always been involved with creative arts, having had a mother who was an artist in her youth. However, in recent years, Lynn has developed a new passion and talent for painting.

“The isolation of the pandemic opened up my ability to really observe and appreciate little details in nature; reflections in water, how the sunlight diffuses through the trees, or how shadows cover the grass,” she said. “I try to capture these elements and hope that my paintings evoke emotion or give the viewer an experience. I especially love it when it feels as though you can walk right into one of my paintings. That’s always the best compliment I could ever receive about my art.”

Staiano is now further developing her technique and style through tutorials and classes. Some of her favorite things to paint include rustic old farmhouses or uninhabited buildings, barns, quaint restaurants, and colorful landscapes. She paints in studio or plein air, primarily in acrylic, and has tried pencil sketches, pastels, and hopes to someday master oils.

“STAC is grateful to Apple Bank for its continued support of culture in our communities. We are so happy to feature the talents of Long Island artists in this space!,” said the press release.