Smithtown Library bond referendum results

By Emily Mandracchia

Following the closure of Smithtown Library’s lower floor due to flooding, the area was reopened with limited services. The lower floor plan, several times larger than the main floor plan, would require millions of dollars to renovate and atter to prevent damage from future storms and floods.

On July 1, members of the Smithtown Special Library District voted on a $16.5 million bond referendum to be used for the repairs, where 997 approved the bond and 413 opposed it for a total of 1410 voters.

Although the library can secure Federal Emergency Management Agency money, the timeline of when they can possess and use this money is unclear. The library already secured $314,304 from FEMA, a reimbursement for immediate disaster relief efforts following the 12-hour period of water accumulation, like removing debris and pumping water out of the building.

The $16.5 million is considered the most money that would be used for the project without FEMA funding, and the district is hoping that some of the repairs can be partially funded.

“On behalf of the library’s board of trustees and staff, I want to thank all residents who participated in the important vote. As a result of your overwhelming support, we are looking forward to restoring and introducing many important resources that will make the library a vibrant, welcoming hub for learning and collective engagement” commented Rob Lusak.

“I encourage everyone to visit our website in order to follow the progress of this reconstruction project,” he added. For more information visit the library website: www.smithlib.org.