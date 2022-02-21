Ward Melville Patriots fall to T-Birds

Ward Melville Patriots fall to T-Birds

Ward Melville senior Tommy Ribaudo scores for the Patriots in a class AA semi-final at Hills East Feb. 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Tommy Ribaudo drives to the basket for the Patriots in a class AA semi-final at Hills East Feb. 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Tommy Ribaudo drives to the basket for the Patriots in a class AA semi-final at Hills East Feb. 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Tommy Ribaudo drives the lane for the Patriots in a class AA semi-final at Hills East Feb. 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore KJ Anderson lays up for two in a class AA semi-final at Hills East Feb. 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Tommy Engel drives to the basket for the Patriots in a class AA semi-final at Hills East Feb. 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Tommy Engel scores for the Patriots in a class AA semi-final at Hills East Feb. 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Tommy Engel drives to the basket for the Patriots in a class AA semi-final at Hills East Feb. 18. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Tommy Engel drives the lane for the Patriots in a class AA semi-final at Hills East Feb. 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Michael Dargan drives to the basket for the Patriots in a class AA semi-final at Hills East Feb. 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore KJ Anderson scores in a class AA semi-final at Hills East Feb. 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore KJ Anderson battles his way to the rim in a class AA semi-final at Hills East Feb. 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Josh Horvath scores for the Patriots in a class AA semi-final at Hills East Feb. 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Jordan Goddard looks for an open lane for the Patriots in a class AA semi-final at Hills East Feb. 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior forward Frank Carroll drains a three-pointer for the Patriots in a class AA semi-final at Hills East Feb. 18. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior forward Frank Carroll scores from the paint for the Patriots in a class AA semi-final at Hills East Feb. 18. Bill Landon photo

The Patriots of Ward Melville, after leading at one point by 12 points, clung to a 1-point lead to start the second half in a quarter-final playoff game on the road against Hills East Feb. 18. 

With the game tied at 41 all to begin the final eight minutes of play, the T-Birds exploded in the fourth quarter putting the game out of reach for a 70-51 victory to advance to the semi-final round in Class AA.

Ward Melville senior Tommy Ribaudo led his team in scoring with six field goals and three from the line for 15 points. Teammate Frank Carroll, a senior, netted nine points and sophomore KJ Anderson banked seven.

The Patriots conclude their 21-22 campaign with an impressive 18-4 record.

