Ward Melville Patriots fall to T-Birds

The Patriots of Ward Melville, after leading at one point by 12 points, clung to a 1-point lead to start the second half in a quarter-final playoff game on the road against Hills East Feb. 18.

With the game tied at 41 all to begin the final eight minutes of play, the T-Birds exploded in the fourth quarter putting the game out of reach for a 70-51 victory to advance to the semi-final round in Class AA.

Ward Melville senior Tommy Ribaudo led his team in scoring with six field goals and three from the line for 15 points. Teammate Frank Carroll, a senior, netted nine points and sophomore KJ Anderson banked seven.

The Patriots conclude their 21-22 campaign with an impressive 18-4 record.