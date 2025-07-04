History Close at Hand: Remembrance for a soldier who fought for our freedoms

By Beverly C. Tyler and Scott Ferrara

A dedication and presentation was held this past Saturday, June 28 at the Old Bethel Cemetery for Abraham Tobias who died on Dec. 23, 1898, aged 65 years. Organized by the Three Village Historical Society and descendants of Abraham Tobias, the ceremony at his grave was conducted by members of the Society of the Grand Army of the Republic Post-210. As part of the tribute, a GAR star was ceremonially placed beside his gravestone in Stony Brook, a recognition made possible through the coordination and dedication of his descendant, Simira Tobias.

At 24, Corporal Abraham Tobias, son of Jacob and Rachel Young Tobias, served honorably with the 26th regiment, United States Colored Infantry, from January 1864 until the end of August 1865, when the regiment was mustered out. Cpl. Tobias fought in several key battles in South Carolina where the regiment lost 30 men and two officers killed in action or mortally wounded. During the regiment’s 1864-1865 deployment, they lost a total of five officers and 145 enlisted men to combat, disease, drowning and other causes.

GAR spokesman, George Munkenbeck, noted that Tobias must have been considered a good leader of men, as he was promoted to Corporal within two months of his service. Tobias’ story, later used as an obituary, was printed in the “The Port Jefferson Echo,” December 24, 1898. It stated: “Setauket – Abram Tobias, a resident of this village and a veteran of the Civil War, we fear is fighting his last battle. He is confined to his bed with little hope of recovery. That he is a colored man detracts nothing in these days from the need of praise due him and all who in those perilous times risked all for home and country.”

The commemorative event featured a ceremonial demonstration by the GAR, including a live-fire Three Volley Salute using a black powder rifle.

Several community leaders delivered remarks, including Suffolk County Legislator Steve Englebright (D-Setauket), Setalcott Tribal Chairs Helen Sells and Robert Thompson, Setalcott member Chiitra Wells, Rev. Lisa Williams of Bethel AME Church, and Town of Brookhaven Historian Barbara Russell. Sells noted that Abraham, as well as many other men and women who joined the fight in all the wars, did so for the community, not just for the African American community, but for everyone in all communities.

Based on census records, Tobias probably lived with his family in East Setauket. The 1850 census lists his father, Jacob, a waiter; his mother Rachel; Samuel, 24, boatman; Silas, 21, boatman; Abram, 20, farm laborer; and Isaac, 14, farm laborer. The 1865 census for Jacob and Rachel listed only Abraham and Isaac living in the household.

A film commemorating the USCI’s 26th Regiment, called “Civil Warriors,” was released in 2011.

Beverly Tyler is Three Village Historical Society historian. Scott Ferrara is Three Village Historical Society Archivist.