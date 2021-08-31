Take part in a scarecrow contest in Stony Brook Village!

This October, scarecrows will once again line the walkways throughout Stony Brook Village in the Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s 31st annual Scarecrow Competition! Register as an individual, group or professional and create a scarecrow masterpiece. First place winners will receive a cash prize.

Registration forms can be found at any of the shops in Stony Brook Village, or you can download it digitally from the events section of the Stony Brook Village Center website. To enter this competition, please return the completed registration form to the Ward Melville Heritage Organization – P.O. Box 572, Stony Brook, NY 11790, with the entry fee of $25 by Sept. 24.

Vote for your favorite scarecrows between Oct. 1 and 25. Ballots can be found in all shops and eateries in Stony Brook Village and must be returned to shops no later than Oct. 25 to be counted. Winners will be notified on Oct. 26 by 5 p.m. and will be announced during the WMHO’s Halloween Festival on Oct. 29.

For more information, please call 631-751-2244.